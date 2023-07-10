Dak Prescott will be entering his eighth season with the Cowboys in hopes of leading the franchise back to the Super Bowl. However, the team is already running into a major problem before stepping on the field.

Prescott signed a $160 million deal over four years in 2021, and his cap number will be a major issue come the final year of the deal. NFL insider Ari Meirov addressed this in an appearance on the Caps Off Podcast. Meirov noted that his massive cap number in 2025 may create a headache:

"You guys remember Dak when he was going through his first contract, how insane it was. It took like three years to get that deal done. There was two franchise tags, it got really messy.The Cowboys have restructured Dak's contract multiple times because of that."

"Next year, his cap number for the final year of his contract is 60 million. So Dak is in a situation right now where he knows he could become a free agent in 2025, or the Cowboys have to extend him to lower that number and he has all the leverage in negotiations once again."

Meirov noted in that interview that Dak Prescott can no longer be given a franchise tag. He also said that owner Jerry Jones has never been in this position before. Prescott led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs last season, throwing for 2,860 yards, 23 touchdowns, and tied for the most interceptions(15) in a single campaign.

Overall, the two-time Pro Bowler has started 97 games for the Cowboys and won two playoff games with the team.

Where does Dak Prescott rank among 2023's highest-paid NFL players?

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

When looking at the average annual value, the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year ranks in the top 10 of the highest-paid players in 2023. Players ahead of Dak Prescott are all quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson ($49 million) and Patrick Mahomes ($45 million). He is tied with Daniel Jones and Matthew Stafford at $40 million.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Cap hits over the next two seasons:



• Patrick Mahomes: $86.4M

• Dak Prescott: $86.3M

• Deshaun Watson: $83M

• Matthew Stafford: $69.5M

• Josh Allen: $65.2M

• Kyler Murray: $67.9M

• Daniel Jones: $66M

•

•

•

Among other quarterbacks, his $26.8 million cap hit this year is the fourth-highest behind Mahomes ($39.7 million), Ryan Tannehill ($36.6 million), and Jared Goff ($30.9 million).

