Le'Veon Bell sends 4-word message to Brittany Mahomes over resurfaced "no resting b*tch face" comment video

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany love attending basketball games, and their interest isn’t limited to the NBA but also includes college basketball. A video of the couple recently resurfaced and has gone viral on social media when they attended a Texas Tech game in 2022.

Brittany Mahomes hilariously said to one of her friends: "Patrick told me no resting b*tch face." The clip attracted fresh reactions from fans, as well as former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell.

"lol she funny af," Bell tweeted on Saturday.

Just like her husband, Brittany often finds herself making headlines. Recently, she went viral for her three-word reaction to Taylor Swift's career achievement.

On Friday, Swift officially announced that she reacquired the master recording of her six music albums, concluding her ownership battle with Shamrock Capital. Brittany shared Swift's Instagram post, along with a three-word message.

"Just so amazing," Brittany wrote on Instagram.

Patrick also supported Swift's recent milestone on X.

A recent report revealed that the quarterback and his wife avoided engaging in political conversations with Travis Kelce and Swift.

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi announced latest career milestone inspired by her 'single mom' struggles

While Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany explored different career opportunities, including a modeling career with Sports Illustrated, the quarterback's mother, Randi, launched Sports Parent Academy. On Friday, Randi Mahomes revealed that it was her struggles as a "single mom," before Mahomes got drafted into the NFL, that inspired her to launch this initiative.

"When Patrick was being recruited, I was working two jobs and trying to figure it all out as a single mom. I didn’t always know what to do and that’s why I made this. It’s everything I’ve learned and wish I knew to help you show up for your athlete, no matter their age," Randi wrote on Instagram.

Patrick has been spending a lot of time with his family this offseason. From May 14-16, the quarterback enjoyed played golf in Las Vegas. Brittany Mahomes later shared a glimpse into their golf week with her fans on social media.

