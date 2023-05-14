Taylor Swift had a little confession to make on Friday during her Eras Tour.

The Popstar performed at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field and took time to reflect on the lyric "With the Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door" from one of her hit songs, "Gold Rush," released back in 2020.

The fans had initially thought it was the Eagles band and reached out to her to confirm on the same.

Danielle Ohl @DTOhl



In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles making the Super Bowl, could you please clear up once and for all the greatest mystery of our time: Do you mean the NFL team or the band? Hello, @taylorswift13 . In the song Gold Rush, you sing “with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.”In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles making the Super Bowl, could you please clear up once and for all the greatest mystery of our time: Do you mean the NFL team or the band? Hello, @taylorswift13. In the song Gold Rush, you sing “with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door.”In honor of the Philadelphia Eagles making the Super Bowl, could you please clear up once and for all the greatest mystery of our time: Do you mean the NFL team or the band?

The "Blank Space" star came clean on the lyric and confirmed that it was the fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's what Taylor Swift said:

“It was sort of I don't know how large the debate was but I did see the debate about... I have a lyric that says, "with my Eagles t-shirt hanging from the door."

She added:

And I saw some people wondering if it was the band Eagles or the team the Eagles. And I love the band the Eagles. But Guys, like, c’mon. I’m from Philly. Of course it’s the team."

This didn't quite sit well with the NFL fans and they let her know on Twitter. Here are the multitude of reactions:

gent @gentmerian @NFL @holly_caitlin @Eagles Biggest artist in the world supporting such a mid team smh @NFL @holly_caitlin @Eagles Biggest artist in the world supporting such a mid team smh

Taylor Swift and her relationship with the city of Philadelphia

Taylor Swift is an amazing songwriter and singer. She has over 560 awards including multiple Grammy wins and Guinnes World Records and a Primetime Emmy. While the world recognizes Taylor as a superstar, not many people know about her roots from Philadelphia.

The "Bad Blood" star was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, roughly an hour and a half out of the city of Philadelphia. And thus comes the Eagles fandom.

Eagles Nation @PHLEaglesNation This is a very important reminder to everyone that Taylor Swift is an Eagles fan. 🦅 This is a very important reminder to everyone that Taylor Swift is an Eagles fan. 🦅 https://t.co/Sw4viIt8MV

Taylor Swift and her connection with Philadelphia goes way back over the years, where she first started singing. In 2002, she sang the National anthem for the Philadelphia 76ers game. Taylor Swift was 12-years old. In 2008, she performed the National anthem before Game 3 of the World Series and the Philadelphia Phillies ended up winning the series over the Tampa Bay Rays (4-1).

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for another Super Bowl run in 2023

The schedule for the 2023 NFL season released on Thursday, May 11. Jalen Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl LVII in Arizona and eventually lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Having tasted defeat at the highest stage, they will look to bounce back and finish the job in 2023.

With that said, it is important to look at their schedule to understand their path to Las Vegas in 2024. The Eagles start the season off on a easy schedule facing the Patriots, Vikings, Buccaneers and the Commanders.

Their real test begins from Week 6, where they take on Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, followed by Tua Tagovailoa's Dolphins, a week 10 matchup against the Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys and then a bye week.

They return by travelling to Kansas City in Week 11 for the Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs and then have a tough challenge ahead. They face the Buffalo Bills (Week 12), San Francisco 49ers (week 13), Dallas Cowboys (week 14), Seattle Seahawks (week 15) and the New York Giants (week 16) in consecutive weeks.

They finish the 2023 season facing the Arizona Cardinals (week 17) at home and a road trip to New York to face the Giants (week 18).

The defending NFC Champions have a tough task ahead of them. GM Howie Roseman has done his job of building an excellent roster. It will now rest upon the shoulders of QB Jalen Hurts and HC Nick Sirianni to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philly.

