NFL 2021 teams to miss this year's playoffs

It's not uncommon for an NFL team to have a deep run in the playoffs or even win the Super Bowl one year and miss the playoffs completely the next. In fact, nine Super Bowl champions failed to make the playoffs the next season. Denver was the last to do so back in 2016 when Peyton Manning retired.

Look at who participated in the playoffs last year, and a few teams already stand out as being long-shots to make it back. Here's which NFL teams should expect to have another playoff run and which ones will be watching from home instead.

NFL Teams That Will Make the Playoffs

2021 AFC Teams Expected To Make This Year's Playoffs

For the AFC, the defending AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs are a Vegas favorite to repeat a Super Bowl appearance. They held out over the Pittsburgh Steelers to win the #1 seed and should have the best AFC record once more. Patrick Mahomes should be in the hunt for MVP again and his offensive line is much stronger. Chiefs #1 seed

The Buffalo Bills have emerged as heavyweight contenders and the new AFC East frontrunner. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are among the best duos in the entire league, and the defense can hold its own in the playoffs. Their dreams were shattered at the hands of Kansas City and they'll have to find a way past Mahomes to get a shot at the Super Bowl. Bills #2 seed

Cleveland shocked everyone when they took down the #3 seed Steelers as the #6 seed 48-37. Baker Mayfield's offense should be at full power with the double-headed monster in the backfield and with OBJ healthy. Pittsburgh has the hardest schedule out of anyone this year, and the Browns have a clear path to winning the AFC North title for the first time. Browns #3 seed

The Tennessee Titans likely have the easiest path to winning their division. They added Julio Jones in the offseason and are out to prove they can have a deep run in the playoffs. The Jaguars have the two best offensive rookies but aren't ready to compete for the title yet. Carson Wentz leads the Colts and he's too inconsistent to take them into the playoffs at this point. Houston is just a trainwreck at the bottom of the division. Titans #4 seed

Baltimore made it into the playoffs last year as the top wildcard but were no match for Buffalo. They were the NFL's top rushing unit in 2020 and will look to keep that ball rolling with JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards behind Lamar Jackson. The team added several new receivers for Lamar Jackson to improve his passing attack. Their defense is intact and they should have a great year ahead of them. The rest of the AFC wildcards on this list are primed for better seasons, knocking Baltimore to the worst seed. Ravens #7 seed

2021 AFC Teams Expected To Miss The Playoffs This Year and Who Replaces Them

Pittsburgh made a huge splash last year with a 11-0 start. They quickly imploded and wound up as the #3 seed and lost to the Browns in the first round. Their offensive line looks completely different after roster cuts and retirements, which doesn't bode well for rookie Najee Harris. The defense is strong up front but the secondary could cost them some wins. Ben Roethlisberger will have to retire without one final run in the playoffs. Steelers miss playoffs

Carson Wentz got shipped off to Indianapolis to hopefully salvage his career when Phillip Rivers retired. They made the playoffs in 2020 with Rivers, but Carson Wentz could cost them the trip this year. The roster around Wentz is pretty good but the AFC has a lot of powerful teams battling for the wildcard spots. Colts miss playoffs

So who takes their place in the playoffs? The LA Chargers are a promising team on the rise and Justin Herbert should have an excellent sophomore year. Their schedule strength is about the middle of the pack, giving them good odds. The AFC West could be a sneaky good division this year and could cause them issues down the stretch. Chargers #6 seed

Miami looks to be putting the finishing touches on their massive rebuild. They are well-equipped in nearly every position and have great roster depth. If they can somehow keep Xavien Howard on the field, they could make a run at the AFC East title. The offensive line is good but untested too. The Jets and Patriots aren't legit threats yet and can duke it out in the final weeks for the top wildcard seed. Dolphins #5 seed

2021 NFC Teams Expected To Make This Year's Playoffs

The Buccaneers are the easy choice as the defending Super Bowl champion. They brought back all of their starters from the prior season and their schedule is very soft. There's very little standing in their way of a consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Buccaneers #1 seed

Seattle won the NFC West for the ninth time last year, earning the #3 seed. Their division rival, the Rams, knocked them out in the first round. They did add some better pieces to their offensive line to please Russell Wilson and even gave him another dynamic WR. Jamal Adams is poised to be the highest-paid safety and arguably the best defender in the NFL. Seahawks #2 seed

The NFC will only have three teams from last year's playoffs making it back. The Packers won the NFC North in dominant fashion with Aaron Rodgers. However, Aaron Rodgers may be gone and the untested Jordan Love could be their starter. Luckily he will have plenty of weapons around him to help even the odds as they have the fourth-hardest schedule this year. Green Bay should still make it back but as a wildcard team. Packers #6 seed

2021 NFC Teams Expected To Miss This Year's Playoffs and Who Replaces Them

The Saints lost Drew Brees and will either be led by Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. Either way, the Saints aren't the same high-powered team they were in 2020 and their division is more competitive. Saints miss playoffs

Chicago snuck into the playoffs last year as the #7 seed at 8-8. They were the third NFL team to ever have a six-game losing streak during the season and still make the playoffs. The combination of Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky as starters was just enough for the Bears to salvage their season. This year will be a mix of rookie Justin Fields and Andy Dalton. Even with the Packers taking a step back, it's unlikely they'll get lucky twice in a row. Bears miss playoffs

Washington was the best of the worst last year, making the playoffs with a losing record of 7-9. Similar to Chicago, Washington made the playoffs off three different starters, each starting at least 4 games. Ryan Fitzpatrick looks to be the new starter for the team, but he's never made the playoffs in his entire 16-year career. Washington miss playoffs

Someone has to win the NFC East division and it looks to be the Giants. Everyone would point towards the Cowboys but Dak Prescott might not be the same player. The Eagles are better than last year but aren't the best in the division. The Giants had setbacks with injuries last year and they should have won the title. Giants #4 seed

The #Giants missed the #NFL Playoffs in 2020, but if they can build on these three positives from last season, it would set the tone for 2021 (via @jespo56) https://t.co/YErsrNOd1I — GMEN HQ (@GMENHQ) June 28, 2021

The Buccaneers will run away with the NFC South crown but there is another legitimate team down south. Atlanta made some terrific draft selections (except for a RB) that put them in position to jump the Panthers and Saints. They finished last with a 4-12 record but this team is famous for blowing games in the final minutes. Hopefully Kyle Pitts can keep them in the fight until the games are over this year. Falcons #5 seed

With the Packers in disarray, the Vikings should jump at the chance to dethrone Green Bay. Kirk Cousins had a good year, but he is usually good, not great. Dalvin Cook could end up leading the NFL in rushing yards this season and Minnesota could ride him to the playoffs. Justin Jefferson seems like a breakout talent that Cousins can rely on, too. Vikings #3 seed

The last playoff spot goes to Arizona, who have been gearing up for a good playoff run. They added James Conner, AJ Green, JJ Watt, and Zaven Collins in the offseason to bolster their roster. If all of the potential on their defense pans out in their favor, the Cardinals could be a darkhorse #7 seed. Cardinals #7 seed

Quick Prediction of This Year's Playoffs

AFC Wildcard

#5 Miami vs #4 Tennessee- #5 Miami wins

#7 Baltimore vs #2 Buffalo- #2 Buffalo wins

#6 LA Chargers vs #3 Cleveland- #6 LA wins

AFC Divisional

#5 Miami vs #2 Buffalo- #2 Buffalo wins

#6 LA vs #1 Kansas City- #1 Kansas City wins

AFC Championship

#2 Buffalo vs #1 Kansas City- # 2 Buffalo Wins

NFC Wildcard

#5 Atlanta vs #4 New York Giants- #4 New York wins

#7 Arizona vs #2 Seattle- #7 Arizona wins

#6 Green Bay vs #3 Minnesota- #6 Green Bay wins

NFC Divisional

#7 Arizona vs #1 Tampa Bay- #1 Tampa Bay wins

#6 Green Bay vs #4 New York- #4 New York wins

NFC Championship

#4 New York vs #1 Tampa Bay- #1 Tampa Bay wins

Super Bowl

Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Buffalo wins

