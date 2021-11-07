NFL DFS Picks: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for November 7 | NFL Week 9

The NFL Week 9's Sunday schedule holds several games that can reshape a couple of divisions and a few under-the-radar matchups, which should make for an exciting day on DFS FanDuel and DraftKings tournaments.

FanDuel and DraftKings run weekly contests where you can build your fantasy lineup on all NFL game days. It's very different from standard fantasy football, where your lineup represents your entire season.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000 and you can't use more than four players from the same team. Whereas, DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your squad.

Here you can check out some tips on building the best lineup of NFL players for Week 9's Sunday games.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup picks for NFL Week 9 Sunday games - November 7th, 2021

QB Derek Carr - $7500 (FanDuel)/$5900 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

Regardless of the Henry Ruggs incident, Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are facing an interesting matchup with the New York Giants. They gave the Kansas City Chiefs a run for their money last week, but the Raiders' defense is a bit better. Despite losing Ruggs, Carr still has an array of weapons at his disposal and the roster wants to play well and put all of their negativities behind them. Carr has two straight games with over 300 yards and two touchdowns. And these came against stout defenses. He should be able to put up over 20 fantasy points for the third game in a row.

RB Joe Mixon - $7400 (FanDuel)/$7100 (DraftKings) - vs Cleveland Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals are ascending at the right time in the AFC North and part of it comes from running back Joe Mixon. He has had double-digit scores in fantasy football in his last five games and has at least one touchdown in each of those games. The Cleveland Browns are third against the rush, but Cincinnati's offense can be explosive and Joe Mixon just needs a couple of open lanes to rack up the points.

RB Elijah Mitchell - $7100 (FanDuel)/$5800 (DraftKings) - vs Arizona Cardinals

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Most rushing yards in Week 8 (RBs)



1. Elijah Mitchell - 137

2. Elijah Mitchell after contact - 135

3. Najee Harris - 91 Most rushing yards in Week 8 (RBs)1. Elijah Mitchell - 1372. Elijah Mitchell after contact - 1353. Najee Harris - 91 https://t.co/qMHqymPuEs

Elijah Mitchell is questionable to play on Sunday with a rub injury, but is on track to play. He's broken out as the lead option for the San Francisco 49ers and has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last two games. The Arizona Cardinals are fantastic against the pass, but they are just 19th against the rush and Mitchell can pound his way through the defensive line with the 49ers' passing game in a flux. He should be able to hand you at least 15 fantasy points.

WR Stefon Diggs - $7600 (FanDuel)/$7700 (DraftKings) - vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars makes nearly every offensive starter for the Buffalo Bills a streaming option. Stefon Diggs has scored in his last two games and is coming off a quiet game last week with 40 yards. The Jaguars are 28th against the pass and Diggs is poised for an explosive game to get back on track as one of the best in the NFL.

WR Brandin Cooks - $6800 (FanDuel)/$6100 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

Rivers McCown @riversmccown Brandin Cooks burned em, 38-14, the comeback is on. Brandin Cooks burned em, 38-14, the comeback is on. https://t.co/R55vt6kbkl

Brandin Cooks is a steady option each week as he's one of the only real option on the Houston Texans. Tyrod Taylor's return will only better his fantasy stock as well. The Miami Dolphins are 31st against the pass even though they handed Stefon Diggs a quiet game last week. Cooks is a playmaker being wasted on a poor roster, but he's a WR3 this week.

WR Hunter Renfrow - $5600 (FanDuel)/$4800 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

Marcus Johnson @TheMarcJohnNFL All of Hunter Renfrow's 11 MTFs(missed tackles forced) All of Hunter Renfrow's 11 MTFs(missed tackles forced) https://t.co/CN0hHLqchq

With Derek Carr as your quarterback, it's smart to play someone like Hunter Renfrow as well. He's been having a solid fantasy season and Ruggs' incident opens up more targets to Renfrow. If there is one receiver who could benefit this week from the extra targets, it's Renfrow. His consistency bodes well for him and he could go from a steady WR3 to a steady WR2.

TE Dallas Goedert - $6200 (FanDuel)/$4500 (DraftKings) - vs LA Chargers

Dynasty Nerds 🤓 @DynastyNerds Is Dallas Goedert a top 7 TE option rest of season?



Stats vs Detroit:

7 Targets

6 Rec

72 Yards



⬇️All Targets vs the Lions⬇️ Is Dallas Goedert a top 7 TE option rest of season?Stats vs Detroit:7 Targets6 Rec72 Yards⬇️All Targets vs the Lions⬇️ https://t.co/oPMU481XKK

Maybe the Philadelphia Eagles should have kept a talent like Zach Ertz, but Dallas Goedert has been a top-rated tight end in fantasy football this year. He has at least 70 yards in his last two games and could be targeted often on quick passes against the LA Chargers. Goedert is a decent TE1 this week and should end the season as a top-ten player.

FLEX WR Emmanuel Sanders - $6500 (FanDuel)/$5600 (DraftKings) - vs Jacksonville Jaguars

David Mendelson @DMendy02 Emmanuel Sanders is coming off of a 4 🎯 0 catch game. Why should you start him this week?



🔴 Tied for the league lead in RZ targets



🔴 Going against a JAX defense ranked in the bottom 10 in yards allowed to opposing WRs



🔴BUF projected team total 🔥



Don’t fade him this week Emmanuel Sanders is coming off of a 4 🎯 0 catch game. Why should you start him this week?🔴 Tied for the league lead in RZ targets🔴 Going against a JAX defense ranked in the bottom 10 in yards allowed to opposing WRs🔴BUF projected team total 🔥Don’t fade him this week https://t.co/fhjzCtritw

Similar to Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders was kept quiet against Miami with zero catches off four targets. Josh Allen should look to air out the ball in Week 9 and Diggs and Sanders should both see plenty of action. Cole Beasley will likely start to see more of a backseat again.

DEF Kansas City Chiefs - $3300 (FanDuel)/$2300 (DraftKings) - vs Green Bay Packers

Chiefs Szn @ChiefsSznIG Chiefs defense weeks 1-5:

32.6 PPG, 437.4 YPG

Chiefs defense weeks 6-8:

19.0 PPG, 315.0 YPG 👀 Chiefs defense weeks 1-5:32.6 PPG, 437.4 YPGChiefs defense weeks 6-8:19.0 PPG, 315.0 YPG 👀

Aaron Rodgers being out makes Kansas City an interesting option here. Jordan Love will be starting and the Chiefs will look to pounce on the young quarterback, hoping he throws away the game. Aaron Jones is another story, but Frank Clark and Chris Jones could slow down Green Bay's dynamic rushing game enough to give you a solid performance in fantasy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Total Budgets: $58,000 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,800 of $50,000 DraftKings

Edited by Shivayan Roy