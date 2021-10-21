NFL DFS picks Week 7: Best FanDuel and DraftKings picks and lineup advice

Week 7 of the NFL gives us several key matchups that could reshape the landscape of the league. It should make for an exciting day in tournaments with FanDuel and DraftKings.

These platforms run a weekly contest where you can build your fantasy lineup every week. They run tournaments each day there is an NFL game, which is different from running with the same lineup all season in standard fantasy football.

FanDuel's budget to build a team is $60,000, and you can't use more than four players from the same team. DraftKings has a smaller budget of $50,000 to create your team. Check out some tips to build the best lineup of NFL players for Week 7.

Best FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for NFL Week 7

QB Tua Tagovailoa - $7100 (FanDuel)/$5500 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

Joy Taylor @JoyTaylorTalks The clock is ticking in Miami and it’s not Tua’s fault. The clock is ticking in Miami and it’s not Tua’s fault. https://t.co/WU58UmVSwQ

Tua Tagovailoa had an excellent game last week with over 300 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in over 25 fantasy football points. The Miami Dolphins play the Atlanta Falcons this week and they have the second-worst scoring defense. Tua is in a prime matchup for another great performance and his price isn't very high for a quarterback who could be a top-five player this week.

RB Chuba Hubbard - $7300 (FanDuel)/$6100 (DraftKings) - vs New York Giants

Carolina Panthers @Panthers This was special.Chuba Hubbard's first NFL TD!📺: FOX This was special.Chuba Hubbard's first NFL TD!📺: FOX https://t.co/MNlkL0LISC

Matt Rhule has stated he wants the offense to be redefined and it should lead to more rushing attempts, which makes Chuba Hubbard a must-have this week. Hubbard had 101 rushing yards in Week 5 and 61 with a touchdown last week. The New York Giants are 29th against the run, which should make Rhule and Hubbard both pleased. As long as Christian McCaffrey is out, Chuba Hubbard is worthy of starting every week.

RB JD McKissic - $5700 (FanDuel)/$5500 (DraftKings) - vs Green Bay Packers

The Wire Fantasy Football Podcast @TheWireFFB JD Mckissic has finished as a top 15 PPR RB in 3 of the past 5 weeks With Gibson getting an MRI on his shin go get Mckissic where you can JD Mckissic has finished as a top 15 PPR RB in 3 of the past 5 weeks With Gibson getting an MRI on his shin go get Mckissic where you can

JD McKissic is only playable with Antonio Gibson on the sideline. He shares the backfield with Jaret Patterson, but McKissic has major upside as a receiver. He only had 45 rushing yards last week but salvaged his fantasy football score with 10 targets, eight catches and 65 yards. The Green Bay Packers have a pretty good defense on both fronts, but McKissic should be a Swiss army knife for Washington this week and could be playing from behind. Garbage-time points are still good points.

WR Cordarelle Patterson - $8000 (FanDuel)/$6300 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Cordarrelle Patterson. Best short-yardage back in the league. Cordarrelle Patterson. Best short-yardage back in the league. Cordarrelle Patterson’s story is amazing. Took 9 years for some of the top minds in the sport to figure out what position he plays and how to use him. Arthur Smith nails it. twitter.com/MichaelDavSmit… Cordarrelle Patterson’s story is amazing. Took 9 years for some of the top minds in the sport to figure out what position he plays and how to use him. Arthur Smith nails it. twitter.com/MichaelDavSmit…

Cordarelle Patterson has carved out a role as a receiver and runner on the offense, making him a streaming option every week. Patterson has averaged 20.4 points over the past four weeks and should improve his average against the Dolphins. They are 29th against the pass and 22nd against the run, which should end with Patterson having a large volume of production.

WR Ja'Marr Chase - $7500 (FanDuel)/$6200 (DraftKings) - vs Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase is making a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year and maybe even Rookie of the Year. He has five touchdowns this season and over 250 receiving yards in the past two games. The Baltimore Ravens have suffered injuries in their secondary and are 25th against the pass. Chase will be a good target for Joe Burrow this week.

WR Jaylen Waddle - $5900 (FanDuel)/$5600 (DraftKings) - vs Atlanta Falcons

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation Jaylen Waddle has 37 on the catches on the season. That’s first among all rookies 🐬 Jaylen Waddle has 37 on the catches on the season. That’s first among all rookies 🐬 https://t.co/4JOPZ2tPXw

Jaylen Waddle will pair well with Tua Tagovailoa as your quarterback in Week 7. The two had a solid connection with Waddle scoring 24 points in fantasy with 13 targets, 10 catches, 70 yards and two touchdowns. Injuries to DeVante Parker and Will Fuller have opened up Waddle to many more targets and he should remain the leading receiver in Week 7.

TE Kyle Pitts - $6100 (FanDuel)/$5900 (DraftKings) - vs Miami Dolphins

PFF ATL Falcons @PFF_Falcons Kyle Pitts (91.1) and Matt Ryan (90.2) are the only offensive teammates with top-eight PFF grades in Week 5 Kyle Pitts (91.1) and Matt Ryan (90.2) are the only offensive teammates with top-eight PFF grades in Week 5 https://t.co/fMX3Sa5Q5u

Dolphins vs Falcons seems to be a good matchup for fantasy football this week. Kyle Pitts is coming off a bye week with his best performance in London the week prior. The Miami Dolphins aren't good enough on defense this season and could allow Pitts to have double-digit targets again and another score.

FLEX RB Damien Harris - $6800 (FanDuel)/$5700 (DraftKings) - vs New York Jets

Damien Harris isn't listed on the injury report anymore and should have a good day against the New York Jets. He is coming off a 100-yard game and the Jets are just as bad against the run. Harris hasn't had the best season in fantasy football, but is starting to find green grass more often on his runs.

DEF Arizona Cardinals - $5000 (FanDuel)/$3100 (DraftKings) - vs Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals We’ve been telling you about 4th down, but since you need numbers to back it up…We have ten 4th down stops on defense, the most in the NFL.We’re also a perfect 4-for-4 on 4th down conversions on offense, the only team in the NFL with 100% conversion rate. We’ve been telling you about 4th down, but since you need numbers to back it up…We have ten 4th down stops on defense, the most in the NFL.We’re also a perfect 4-for-4 on 4th down conversions on offense, the only team in the NFL with 100% conversion rate. https://t.co/C77AEzmoWV

The Houston Texans are only in the headlines when it comes to dealing with Deshaun Watson. The Arizona Cardinals are undefeated and likely won't fall to the Texans. The defense has held their last two opponents to 14 or fewer points and has seven sacks between those games. Arizona should keep the Texans under 17 points.

Total Budget: $59,400 of $60,000 FanDuel / $49,900 of $50,000 DraftKings

