NFL Draft 2022 Day 2 Grades: Ravens rise while Patriots reach

The first day of the NFL draft gets all the publicity, but it is day two of the draft that hardcore football fans look forward to the most. What the draft class lacks in true star power (only one quarterback taken in round one!) makes up for in-depth.

Day two of the draft saw teams add future NFL starters across the field.

Malik Willis and other touted quarterbacks were finally taken off the board. The first-round run on wide receivers continued over rounds two and three. Defense remained a focus for some teams, including drafting pass rushers and defensive backs - two critical positions in the modern NFL.

Oh, and running backs ... they still exist and thrive on day two of the NFL draft.

What did your team do? Here are your day two NFL draft grades.

NFL @NFL



: Current and past NFL players will be announcing the Round 2 picks. #NFLDraft — Continues at 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC Current and past NFL players will be announcing the Round 2 picks. 🙌📺: #NFLDraft — Continues at 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC https://t.co/X5iHXJZGn9

Round 2

No.33 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Logan Hall, DE, Houston

Grade: A-

Tampa Bay could have gone in various directions, but they went with maybe the best raw talent available. Logan Hall can play inside and out, and his motor fits Todd Bowles' defensive profile.

No.34 - Green Bay Packers: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Grade: A-

Moving up to 34 to finally give Aaron Rodgers an offensive weapon was a must-move for the Packers. Whether Watson is that man remains to be seen. On paper, Watson is a specimen: he's big, fast, has long hands, and possesses a quick burst. If he's willing to put in the work, this could be a home-run pick.

No.35 - Tennessee Titans: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Grade: B+

In a solid move, Tennessee picks a slot corner to add to their defense. He is a game-bred player who knows how to play the position but lacks the athletic qualities you want in a cornerback in today's game.

No.36 - New York Jets: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Grade: A+

The New York Jets have a great draft, with three playmakers drafted in round one. They continue this mold in round two with the best running back in the draft. Hall was ultra-productive in college and can catch the ball out of the backfield, a nice safety blanket for Zach Wilson.

No. 37 - Houston Texans: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Grade: A-

Pitre might be a better prospect than either player drafted by the Texans in round one. He's a Jack of All Trades defensive back who has fantastic instincts as a football player.

No. 38 - Atlanta Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State

Grade: A

Atlanta moved up to get one of the best pass rushers in the draft in Ebiketie. He just has some defensive end magic where he can zero in on the quarterback and make his life miserable. More importantly, he's a finisher once he gets his hands on them.

No. 39 - Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Grade: A-

The Bears had holes across their roster, and adding a cornerback was necessary. He's a perfect fit for new Bears head coach Matt Eberflus' system and has the physicality the revamped Chicago defense needs.

No. 40 - Seattle Seahawks: Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota

Grade: B+

He is a raw talent who will need to be coached up to maximize his potential. Mafe has the talent to be a situational pass rusher next season, and with time, he can develop into a three-down player.

No. 41 - Seattle Seahawks: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Grade: B

Seattle must be confident in Drew Lock. Head coach Pete Carroll has been insistent that the team will be running-based, and this pick proves it. Not a huge need for Seattle, and at this point in the draft, there were more talented players available. Walker is an excellent runner, a poor blocker, and by the time Seattle are contenders again, he will have a lot of carries tagged on his body.

No. 42 - Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Grade: A

This is an excellent pick for the Vikings. Booth's small slip in the draft had more to do with an under-performing Clemson team than his talent. Booth has the potential to be just as good as any of the cornerbacks drafted in round one.

No. 43 - New York Giants: Wan'dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Grade: B+

It was a little early for Robinson to come off the board. He's ridiculously fast and can make things happen after the catch. Under the suitable scheme, he can be a weapon, but there were some wide receivers I liked who were still on the board.

No. 44 - Houston Texans: John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Grade: A

John Metchie could have been a round-one pick if he was healthy. He knows how to run routes and is a hyper-intelligent player. Some players just know how to get open, and Metchie is that guy.

No. 45 - Baltimore Ravens: David Ojabo, LB, Michigan

Grade: A+

The Ravens do it again. Ojabo was a sure-fire top 20 pick before tearing his Achilles on his pro day. Once he's healthy, Ojabo will fit in perfectly with the Ravens. He's a raw talent with elite pass-rushing skills.

No. 46 - Detroit Lions: Josh Paschal, ED, Kentucky

Grade: B+

The Lions must have been hoping Ojabo would have lasted one more pick. Paschal is a pretty good consolation prize. A cancer survivor whose love of football is contagious. He's a Dan Campbell kind of player.

Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH What a nice moment for Josh Paschal as the ESPN draft broadcast widely praises the pick and his character. Todd McShay says a league exec told him there’s not a better person in the draft. What a nice moment for Josh Paschal as the ESPN draft broadcast widely praises the pick and his character. Todd McShay says a league exec told him there’s not a better person in the draft.

No. 47 - Washington Commanders: Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

Grade: B+

Mathis is a huge man who will help clog up the middle for the Commanders. He should create space for Chase Young to attack the quarterback, but it's a bit early for a run stopper with limited pass-rushing ability.

No. 48 - Chicago Bears: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

Grade: B+

Brisker is an excellent player who will be able to hit at the point of attack like a linebacker. At this point in the draft, not providing Justin Fields with any help, whether on the offensive line or at wide receiver, is inexcusable.

Aaron Leming @AaronLemingNFL Jaquan Brisker is another really good pick but FFS, man… This regime is really hanging Justin Fields out to dry right now. #Bears Jaquan Brisker is another really good pick but FFS, man… This regime is really hanging Justin Fields out to dry right now. #Bears

No. 49 - New Orleans Saints: Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee

Grade: B

Taylor is a lengthy player with the ability to cover bigger wide receivers. A necessary pick for the Saints, but from a football talent perspective, some more promising players were still on the board.

No. 50 - New England Patriots: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Grade: D+

The Patriots need a wide receiver and reach for speed. Thornton was the fastest player at the combine, and he has decent hands, but he was projected to go somewhere in the 4th round or later. Someone stop letting Bill Belichick draft receivers.

No. 51 - Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Grade: A

A super athletic center who is the long-term replacement for Jason Kelce. There aren't many more safe picks than centers, and some had him as the number one center on the board. Excellent value pick.

Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks



“This is my favorite player in the draft”



“So athletic, so fast”



Kelce helped the Eagles scout him



Jason Kelce on new #Eagles center Cam Jurgens“This is my favorite player in the draft”“So athletic, so fast”Kelce helped the Eagles scout him Jason Kelce on new #Eagles center Cam Jurgens “This is my favorite player in the draft”“So athletic, so fast” Kelce helped the Eagles scout him https://t.co/Npk34jJzMe

No. 52 - Pittsburgh Steelers: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Grade: A-

A wide receiver is not a need for the Steelers, but at this point in the draft, Pickens could be the steal of the second round. The Steelers know how to draft and develop receivers, and more options for new quarterback Kenny Pickett are not bad.

No. 53 - Indianapolis Colts: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Grade: A-

The Colts need to be more dangerous on offense and give Matt Ryan as many targets as possible. Pierce reminded some experts of current Colts wideout Michael Pittman due to his size and speed combination.

No. 54 - Kansas City Chiefs: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Grade: A+

The absolute perfect pick and the ideal team for Moore. Those worried about his level of competition will have those erased once he starts connecting with Patrick Mahomes on big play after big play.

No. 55 - Arizona Cardinals: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado St.

Grade: B+

The first tight end taken in the draft finds a good place for him in Arizona. He can do it all on the field, including blocking, which will help the many weapons on the Cardinals offense.

No. 56 - Dallas Cowboys: Sam Wiliams, DE, Ole Miss

Grade: B

There is a slight reach for Williams, but it shows the desperation teams have for natural pass rushers. He is super quick off the edge but a liability against the run at this point in his career.

No. 57 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Luke Goedeke, T, Central Michigan

Grade: A

One has to love this pick for Tampa Bay. They need to protect Tom Brady right now, and in the future, they have themselves a big, mean, tough lineman for his replacement.

No. 58 - Atlanta Falcons: Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

Grade: B+

A former quarterback-turned-linebacker, Anderson is still learning the position but excels as an off-the-ball linebacker who can cover. A talented athlete who should get better with more reps.

No. 59 - Minnesota Vikings: Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Grade: C-

It's too early for Ingram here. Adding to the offensive line is never a bad move, but you could argue he is not the best guard on the board. The Vikings should have focused on the best player available.

No. 60 - Cincinnati Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Grade: A-

Taylor-Britt can play both safety and cornerback. He's a three-year starter and team captain who will need to work on being more physical but will add to an up-and-coming Bengals defense.

No. 61 - San Francisco 49ers: Drake Jackson, DE, USC

Grade: B+

Weight might be an issue for Jackson, but assuming he gets it under control, he is a solid football player who should get coached up on the 49ers. Not as natural of a pass rusher as some of the others drafted.

No. 62 - Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

Grade: A

Cook is a great pick for the Chiefs late in the second round. He is an ultra-physical player who will make their defense supremely tougher and scarier to play against. He'll need to work on his ball-hawking skills to replace the Honey Badger, but from a toughness perspective, he's already there.

No.63 - Buffalo Bills: James Cook, RB, Georgia

Grade: A+

The rich get richer. Running back was an area of need for the Bills, and Cook will fill that hole in a big way. Hew plays similar to his brother Dalvin, and gives the Bills some insane options when lining up. Good luck trying to stop the Josh Allen/James Cook running game!

No. 64 - Denver Broncos: Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma

Grade: B+

He's another athletic edge rusher who will need some time to develop and will get it in Denver. Excellent flexibility and movement skills who is an excellent value pick at the end of round two.

Round 3

No. 65 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Luke Fortner, C/G, Kentucky

Grade: A-

Probably a center in the NFL, not flashy but comes across as a 10 year starter.

No. 66 - Minnesota Vikings: Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Grade: B

Excellent speed who might line up at safety depending on the scheme. Needs to work on his strength and might be redundant on the Vikings defense.

No. 67 - New York Giants: Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Grade: C-

Figures to be more of a depth player than a starter in the NFL. Bit of a reach for the Giants who have had a great draft up to this point.

No. 68 - Cleveland Browns: Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

Grade: B+

A big, physical cornerback who is going to need to be put in the right position to succeed because of his lack of top notch speed.

No. 69 - Tenessee Titans: Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

Grade: A-

Has the potential to be a starter in the NFL if he gets more physical. Biggest issue is he didn't play well against some of the Big Ten's best rushers.

No. 70 - Jacksonville Jaguars: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Grade: A

Love this pick. Muma is a natural football player with fantastic insincts who will get the opportunity to rise to the occasion in Jacksonville.

No. 71 - Chicago Bears: Velus Jones Jr, WR, Tennessee

Grade: B-

Finally some help for Justin Fields but with a low ceiling player. Might have more of an impact as a returner than a receiver in the NFL, but he can fly.

JJ Zachariason @LateRoundQB Velus Jones is likely playing a special teams role, but he ranks as the worst top-100 draft selection at WR in my model since 2011. Velus Jones is likely playing a special teams role, but he ranks as the worst top-100 draft selection at WR in my model since 2011.

No. 72 - Seattle Seahawks: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington St.

Grade: A-

Played a lot of football who could be a day one starter. Love the value in the third round.

No. 73 - Indianapolis Colts: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Grade: B+

A freak athlete who is huge. Needs to work on all aspects of the position but the traits are there and worth a chance here.

No. 74 - Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Grade: A+

Ridder over Malik Willis might surprise some, but Ridder is an underrated player in a weak QB class. He found the perfect spot with Atlanta and in the third round is an absolute steal.

No. 75 - Houston Texans: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Grade: A-

Long and athletic, Harris was a three-year starter for Alabama. Has a ton of versitality and should turn into a solid starter in the NFL.

No.76 - Baltimore Ravens: Travis Jones, DT, UConn

Grade: A

Another perfect pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Some saw him as a potential first-round pick who will slide nicely into their defensive front rotation.

No. 77 - Indianapolis Colts: Bernhard Raimann

Grade: A-

He's going to need some time to adjust to the NFL game and is a bit of a project, but is a great value pick at this point in the draft.

No. 78: Cleveland Browns: Alex Wright, DE, UAB

Grade: B+

Another defensive prospect who projects as a "could-be" player. He has impressive athleticism but needs to work on getting stronger and fine tuning his technique if he wants to stick around in the NFL.

No. 79 - Los Angeles Chargers: JT Woods, S, Baylor

Grade: B+

Super speedy defensive back who could turn into a legit playmaker in Brandon Staley's defense.

No. 80 - Denver Broncos: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Grade: A-

A nice replacement for Noah Fant. Dulchich is a vertical threat at tight end who should be able to contribute out of the passing game right away.

No. 81 - New York Giants: Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Grade: B+

Everyone's favorite late-round mock draft cornerback goes slightly higher than some thought. Will be a nickleback in the NFL with some potential to be more.

No. 82 - Atlanta Falcons: DeAngelo Malone, DE, Western Kentucky

Grade: B+

Malone will immediately contribute as a special-teamer who could turn into something more in a 3-4 defense. An interesting gamble at this point in the NFL draft.

No. 83 - Philadelphia Eagles: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Grade: A+

What can you say? Should have been long gone before pick 83. If he's healthy, the rest of the NFL will regret letting him fall here.

PFF Draft @PFF_College The Philadelphia Eagles pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at No. 83 overall.



91.8 PFF grade in 2021 (1st among Power Five LBs & highest since 2017) ⛓ The Philadelphia Eagles pick Georgia LB Nakobe Dean at No. 83 overall.91.8 PFF grade in 2021 (1st among Power Five LBs & highest since 2017) ⛓ https://t.co/NPs8A5BuQs

No. 84 - Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarvin Leal, DE, Texas A&M

Grade: A-

At the start of the year, Leal was viewed as a potential first-round NFL draft pick. He had a disappointing year but showed flashes of his talent.

No. 85 - New England Patriots: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Grade: A-

Might be the best returner in the draft with plenty of skill as a corner. Looks like the Patriots best draft pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

No. 86 - Tennessee Titans: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Grade: A+

Not sure why Willis dropped all the way to the third round, but he finds himself in a fantastic position. The Titans are going to have to eventually move on from Ryan Tannehill and Willis provides hope for the future as well as being a player to eventually push for the starting job.

No. 87 - Arizona Cardinals: Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego St.

Grade: B+

He is going to need to get stronger to start in the NFL but has fantastic hands and can play around the field.

No. 88 - Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Grade: A

A forgotten man in a deep NFL wide receiver class. He's had some monster games. Will need to stop the careless drops but he could be a perfect wingman to CeeDee Lamb.

No. 89 - Buffalo Bills: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Grade: B-

Great character guy who will excel on special teams next year. Picked a round or so too early but with his work ethic he could turn into a viable rotational piece in the NFL.

No. 90 - Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

Grade: A+

Would be considered an undisputed steal in the third round if it wasn't for Dean and Willis' drops. Could end up at center in the NFL but will be a long-term starter.

No. 91 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Grade: B+

A very good addition to the Buccaneers offense who should compete for playing time as the season goes on.

No. 92 - Green Bay Packers: Sean Rhyan, G/T, UCLA

Grade: B+

A tackle in college who will shift to guard. He's a big man who will do better as a run blocker compared to his pass blocking.

No. 93 - San Francisco 49ers: Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Grade: A-

A perfect fit for Kyle Shanahan's run scheme. San Francisco did not need a running back, but with so much of their offense coming from the run game, it makes sense.

No. 94 - Carolina Panthers: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

Grade: B+

The Panthers will give up a third-round pick next year to move up and pick Matt Corral. I worry about his ability to physically hold up in the NFL, but he's a tough player who is still going to need time to adjust to the speed of the NFL.

No. 95 - Cincinnati Bengals: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

Grade: B+

Carter can play on the inside and out. Is more of a flash player than a consistent standout.

No. 96 - Indianapolis Colts: Nick Cross, S, Maryland

Grade: B

Has starter potential in the NFL but moving up for a safety is an odd move. Needs to work on being a sure-handed tackler, but is headed to the right team.

No. 97 - Detroit Lions: Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Grade: B-

Could end up as a NFL starter and will get every opportunity to be one with Detroit. A definite reach in round three who lacks some natural instincts needed to play safety.

No. 98 - Washington Commanders: Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama, RB

Grade: A-

An angry runner who waited his turn in Alabama to get carries. Fits in nicely with the Commanders and could contend for snaps right away, especially in the red zone.

No. 99 - Cleveland Browns: David Bell, WR, Purdue

Grade: A-

With so much focus on speed at the receiver position, David Bell gets lost. An excellent value pick here for a player who just makes plays and catches everything.

No. 100 - Arizona Cardinals: Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

Grade: A-

An intriguing prospect who knows how to get to the quarterback. He won't be able to slot in for Chandler Jones right away but will be a nice situational pass rusher with the potential to turn into more.

No. 101 - New York Jets: Jeremey Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Grade: B+

He's going to need to bulk up and doesn't have the natural ability to be a TE1, but will be an excellent blocker once he builds on his frame.

No. 102 - Miami Dolphins: Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Grade: B+

An underrated player who was overshadowed by his teammates at Georgia. With his speed he could turn into a serviceable starter.

No. 103 - Kansas City Chiefs: Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

A throwback NFL linebacker who is strong, but lacks explosive speed to cover a lot of ground in the NFL. Will have trouble in coverage but can stop the run.

No. 104 -Los Angeles Rams: Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin

Grade: A

Fantastic first pick for the defending NFL champs. Bruss could start right away, and the worst-case scenario for him is as an excellent backup.

No. 105 - San Franciso 49ers: Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Grade: A-

Mega speedster who could end up as a poor man's Deebo Samuel. Very poor man.

Edited by Piyush Bisht