NFL Fantasy Football: Best FanDuel and DraftKings lineup advice for Tuesday's games - Week 15

With a COVID-19 outbreak tearing through the NFL last week, we gained an extra day to play fantasy football in Week 15.

After pleading with the league about depleted rosters, two games have been pushed to Tuesday: Washington vs. the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks vs. the LA Rams.

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Cleveland Browns was shifted to be played before Monday Night Football as well. Hardcore fans will never complain about additional opportunities to win money with fantasy football with FanDuel or DraftKings tournaments.

Fantasy Football Week 15: FanDuel/DraftKings advice for Tuesday's games

FanDuel and DraftKings host DFS tournaments with new fantasy football rosters built weekly or for each individual game. There's no risk in drafting players for a full 17-week schedule, and you can even draft several different rosters for the same week or game. There are only a few weeks left to play fantasy football, so jump at the opportunity to play extra rosters in Week 15.

QB Matthew Stafford - $8500 (FanDuel)/$6700 (DraftKings)

The Seattle Seahawks have played better against the pass, but are still ranked second-worst overall.

Matthew Stafford is on a two-game streak with three touchdowns and zero turnovers and could go into the final stretch of the season with a third against Seattle. He's posted 22+ fantasy football points in his last three games, and Cooper Kupp is a big part of that, but more on him later.

For now, Matthew Stafford is likely the best fantasy football quarterback to be playing on Tuesday.

RB Antonio Gibson - $7400 (FanDuel)/$6800 (DraftKings)

PFF Washington @PFF_Washington Antonio Gibson wants to be the very best ❗️ Antonio Gibson wants to be the very best ❗️ https://t.co/d9GGa2N3m5

Don't read too much into Antonio Gibson having just three fantasy football points in his last game: 10 carries for 36 yards and a fumble against the Dallas Cowboys. Washington were constantly playing from behind, and that tends to be when teams abandon the run. Prior to Dallas, Gibson had back-to-back games with 100+ total yards. The Eagles are a top-ten unit against the run but Washington were hit hard by the COVID-19 list and will likely make Gibson the featured player on offense.

RB Rashaad Penny - $6400 (FanDuel)/$5400 (DraftKings)

Erik Rupp @erik_rupp #SeattleSeahawks @Seahawks @pennyhendrixx Here are Rashaad Penny's highlights from last Sunday. Put him in the game and give him the ball, Pete! Especially on pass plays - he's great at running screen passes and short dumpoffs! #RashaadPenny Here are Rashaad Penny's highlights from last Sunday. Put him in the game and give him the ball, Pete! Especially on pass plays - he's great at running screen passes and short dumpoffs! #RashaadPenny #SeattleSeahawks @Seahawks @pennyhendrixx https://t.co/P8n5wMVWas

Rashaad Penny has been itching to get back on the field after putting up 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans last week. His performance has warranted him a chance to lead the backfield for a change, and he will finally get his shot on Tuesday. It'll be a tough matchup against the Rams, but the Seahawks will likely lean on the run game early unless they are playing from behind.

WR Cooper Kupp - $6400 (FanDuel)/$8800 (DraftKings)

𝕋𝕠𝕞 - 𝕃𝔸 ℝ𝕒𝕞𝕤 @TL_LARams Cooper Kupp giving the most technical answer I’ve ever heard from a wide receiver Cooper Kupp giving the most technical answer I’ve ever heard from a wide receiver https://t.co/E8sbU800z1

It's a no-brainer if you want to win fantasy football this week. Cooper Kupp is easily the best receiver playing on Tuesday and is also the best receiver in all of fantasy football right now. He has at least 90 yards in each of his last nine games, scoring seven times in that span.

Kupp is also on a two-game streak with 100+ yards, 10+ targets, and at least one touchdown. Seattle are vulnerable against the pass, which happens to be the Rams' speciality lately.

WR DeVonta Smith - $6000 (FanDuel)/$5800 (DraftKings)

Brenden Deeg @BrendenDeegNFP This is easily the best play of the Eagles season so far.



DeVonta Smith needs more targets. This is easily the best play of the Eagles season so far. DeVonta Smith needs more targets. https://t.co/1HU2qbjnuJ

Having Jalen Hurts back as the quarterback will greatly help DeVonta Smith's fantasy football value this week. He's well-rested after last week's bye and plays Washington's defense, which can be very hot or cold at times.

Smith has been in a slump lately but his Week 15 matchup could get him back to WR2 status in fantasy football.

WR Cam Sims - $5000 (FanDuel)/$3200 (DraftKings)

PFF @PFF CAM SIMS JUST MOSSED TREVON DIGGS 😳

CAM SIMS JUST MOSSED TREVON DIGGS 😳https://t.co/YPgVet13TE

Cam Sims is not a highly streaming name in Week 15, but he has a decent upside despite Washington not having Taylor Heinicke available.

Sims had three catches for 69 yards and a score last week against the Cowboys. Part of his success came from Terry McLaurin being out, but Washington are backed into a corner in Week 15. They are playing their backup quarterback and Terry McLaurin will likely have a double-team on him all day. Sims could step up as a secondary read.

TE Gerald Everett - $5100 (FanDuel)/$3600 (DraftKings)

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Gerald Everett bobbled the TD catch, resulting in an INT 😬 Gerald Everett bobbled the TD catch, resulting in an INT 😬 https://t.co/0u4ALYq4ho

The Rams have 32 sacks on the season, the fourth-most in the NFL. They will look to get to Russell Wilson quickly and often, which will keep the Seahawks from feeding Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Instead, Gerald Everett could have a high ceiling in fantasy football this week with many quick targets if Wilson is in distress.

FLEX RB Miles Sanders - $6700 (FanDuel)/$5700 (DraftKings)

When in doubt, draft a running back for your FLEX player, and Miles Sanders is returning just in time to be that player. He had time to recover and rest during the Week 14 bye after his season-high 120 rushing yards against the New York Jets. He could have a few of his touches distributed to the other backs in the backfield, but Sanders will be fed plenty.

DEF LA Rams

Munch Sports @Munch_Sports

ANOTHER PICK FOR THE RAMS DEFENSE!!!! Rams get the ball deep in Cardinals territory!! 🙌 #RamsHouse ANOTHER PICK FOR THE RAMS DEFENSE!!!! Rams get the ball deep in Cardinals territory!! 🙌 #RamsHouse https://t.co/ioyjQ9W09i

The LA Rams have the fourth-most sacks in 2021, with six in their last two games alone. In fact, they have at least one sack in every game this season along with eight games with 3+ sacks.

The Rams surrendered 447 total yards to the Arizona Cardinals last week, but that was the second-most they have given up in 2021. The pass-rush should disrupt Russell Wilson enough to keep the Seahawks at bay. 3+ sacks could give them 10+ fantasy football points as well.

Edited by Piyush Bisht