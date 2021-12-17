NFL Fantasy Football Saturday: FanDuel & DraftKings Lineup Advice for Week 15 - December 18

The 2021 NFL season continues to intrigue us with a skull-crushing fantasy football season riddled with injuries, an 18-week schedule, and now regularly-scheduled games on Saturday. Weeks 15, 16 and 18 of the regular season will have a double-header on Saturday, likely to fit the extra week into the broadcast schedule. Either way, it's hard to complain when you get an extra day of football.

The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the Cleveland Browns for a 4:30 pm EST game, with the New England Patriots facing the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 pm EST. All four teams are still alive in the AFC playoff race, with the loser of Raiders vs. Browns likely to be on the outside looking in come January. Both games are sure to have a ton of action despite the COVID-19 rampage this week, and it gives us a chance to play additional fantasy football on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Week 15 fantasy football FanDuel/DraftKings lineup advice for Saturday, December 18

FanDuel and DraftKings tournaments are simple: build a lineup based on a specific game or day of games and stay under the salary cap budget. That's it, and you can win money from it. Here's some lineup advice for your fantasy football roster for Week 15 in a special Saturday edition.

QB Derek Carr - $7500 (FanDuel)/$6400(DraftKings)

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Most big-time throws this season



💰 Derek Carr - 34

💰 Tom Brady - 32 Most big-time throws this season💰 Derek Carr - 34💰 Tom Brady - 32 https://t.co/00GawyGdFB

Derek Carr has suffered a setback in fantasy football since losing both Henry Ruggs and Darren Waller. In the last four weeks, Carr has three touchdowns, two interceptions and a lost fumble. He's thrown the ball more than 35 times in five of his last six games, but has thrown for more than 300 yards once in that span. Luckily, the Browns were ravaged by the recent COVID-10 pandemic and Carr should be able to have a safe, productive game on Saturday and clear his projected 17 fantasy football points.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson - $6800 (FanDuel)/$4900 (DraftKings)

Rhamondre Stevenson is a risky pick since starter Damien Harris could still play this week. But Stevenson has been electric this season and has a huge ceiling if Harris is limited or ruled out completely. He has 50+ yards in four of his last five performances and has a decent matchup against the Colts in Week 15. If Harris plays, Stevenson likely won't have more than 10 fantasy football points. If Harris is out, he could rack up 20+.

RB Nick Chubb - $8000 (FanDuel)/$7800 (DraftKings)

Through all of the COVID-19 turmoil, Nick Chubb has somehow escaped unscathed. His backup, Kareem Hunt, is out this week with an injury and D'Ernest Johnson will be his relief in the backfield. Chubb will likely be a major workhorse, with both Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum on the COVID-19 list. He should have an excellent score in fantasy football from a massive number of touches.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones - $5800 (FanDuel)/$4500 (DraftKings)

PFF @PFF DPJ with the UNREAL toe-tap 🤯

DPJ with the UNREAL toe-tap 🤯 https://t.co/1qvK8QvltP

Donovan Peoples-Jones could end up as a dud in fantasy football this week with Nick Mullens playing quarterback. But he's also the best available receiver on the depth chart at the moment and Chubb can't run it on every single snap, or can he? DPJ is a WR4 entering Week 15 and has had at least decent success at times in 2021 thus far. His possibly-high ceiling is a reason to start him.

WR Hunter Renfrow - $7500 (FanDuel)/$7300 (DraftKings)

Hunter Renfrow has risen to the occasion and been the lead receiver for Derek Carr over the last few weeks. He has three straight games with 100+ yards, but Darren Waller's impending return could cut into his targets. Nonetheless, Renfrow is on a hot streak in fantasy football right now and could still give you 15+ points even if Waller plays.

Also read: Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 15: Tight End rankings

WR DeSean Jackson - $5200 (FanDuel)/$3700 (DraftKings)

Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93



DJax has been terrorizing the Cowboys his entire career, and continued doing it this year 🔥

#Eagles



Today marks 11 years ago since Desean Jackson made this iconic TD vs Dallas.DJax has been terrorizing the Cowboys his entire career, and continued doing it this year 🔥 Today marks 11 years ago since Desean Jackson made this iconic TD vs Dallas.DJax has been terrorizing the Cowboys his entire career, and continued doing it this year 🔥#Eagleshttps://t.co/5j62Bxuc4p

DeSean Jackson is big play-or-bust for the Raiders, but the Browns defense has taken a massive hit this week. Jackson won't see many targets in the game, but he has great potential to snag a few deep balls to give him 10+ points in fantasy football. Plus, his price in DraftKings is too good to pass up.

TE Hunter Henry - $6000 (FanDuel)/$4200 (DraftKings)

NESN @NESN



Henry and his wife Parker announced the birth of their son Thursday. After all that talk, Hunter Henry won't have to miss a Patriots game to attend the birth of his first child.Henry and his wife Parker announced the birth of their son Thursday. wp.me/pch2rN-5SYu After all that talk, Hunter Henry won't have to miss a Patriots game to attend the birth of his first child.Henry and his wife Parker announced the birth of their son Thursday. wp.me/pch2rN-5SYu

Hunter Henry was a complete bomb last week, but it wasn't his fault. Mac Jones threw only three passes in the wind-storm against the Buffalo Bills. He is projected as a fantasy football TE2 this week and should find the endzone to make it worth starting him. The Indianapolis Colts will likely be focusing on a dynamic run game, allowing Henry to sneak across the middle.

FLEX RB Josh Jacobs - $7200 (FanDuel)/$6600 (DraftKings)

Main Team @MainTeamSports2 The Chiefs strike on the first play of the game as Jarran Reed punches the ball free from Josh Jacobs and Mike Hughes brings it all the way back for a touchdown. The Chiefs strike on the first play of the game as Jarran Reed punches the ball free from Josh Jacobs and Mike Hughes brings it all the way back for a touchdown. https://t.co/prJ4wKZA9L

Josh Jacobs had nine carries in his last game, but now he gets a very favorable matchup in Week 15 against Cleveland. A golden rule is that a running back is always a good FLEX option and Jacobs is set to bounce back in a big way this week. Jacobs' upside as a receiver greatly helps him as a high-end RB3 in fantasy football.

DEF New England Patriots - $4500 (FanDuel)/$3400 (DraftKings)

Boston Sports Info @bostonsportsinf Patriots defense



Will now officially enter Week 14 having allowed the fewest points in the NFL



Fewest points allowed in NFL

1. Patriots - 200



perfect Patriots defense Will now officially enter Week 14 having allowed the fewest points in the NFLFewest points allowed in NFL1. Patriots - 200perfect

Any of the defenses playing on Saturday are worth starting outside of Cleveland. The Patriots have not allowed more than 13 points in a game since Week 8 and have 14 sacks and nine interceptions in that span. Carson Wentz is not prone to turning the ball over, but New England is a force that will take the ball at any given moment. They should end up as the best fantasy football defense on Saturday.

Total Budgets: FanDuel - $58,500 of $60,000 / DraftKings - $48,800 of $50,000

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: 3 head coaches Jaguars should avoid after firing Urban Meyer

Edited by Piyush Bisht