NFL Trade Rumors: 3 WR options for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2021 season-opener

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Heisman-winning WR DeVonta Smith 10th overall in the 2021 Draft, to help with the constant woes at the position. Last year's 21st overall pick, WR Jalen Reagor, is being bet on to have a breakout year, but that's not guaranteed. The sixth-round WR Quez Watkins has shown impressive speed throughout the preseason and could be the lead slot receiver over Greg Ward. The rest of the depth cart has Travis Fulgham, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower.

Jalen Reagor and the other returning WRs had 1,712 receiving yards in 2020 between the six of them, averaging out at 285 yards per receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles could end up with three first-round picks by the end of the season and could cash them in for Deshaun Watson, though that would be unwise.

However, it has been reported that Philadelphia has no intention of adding any more WRs despite several being available including the likes of N'Keal Harry, Andy Isabella, Michael Thomas and Allen Robinson.

The coaches aren't sold on QB Jalen Hurts yet, but giving him a real group of NFL WRs could help his development. The Philadelphia Eagles would be smart to make a move for a WR rather than making a play for Deshaun Watson or another QB. If they get their WR now and Hurts still isn't their guy, they have at least two solid WRs and can draft a top QB.

Three WR options for the Philadelphia Eagles before Week 1

#1 - Trade DE Derek Barnett for Allen Robinson

My gift to you on Allen Robinson’s birthday: 2 minutes of highlights featuring some of the best hands in football. 🥳 🎁 🎉 pic.twitter.com/Hg0V3GXukw — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 24, 2021

Allen Robinson is probably the best possible option for the Philadelphia Eagles at this point. He's had two straight 1,000-yard seasons with average QB play and he's just 28.

Robinson is a true WR1 who can put DeVonta Smith outside with Reagor and Watkins at the slot to have a dangerous unit. The Philadelphia Eagles don't appear keen on giving Barnett a long-term deal and could give the money to Allen Robinson instead, while the Chicago Bears gain a replacement for Akiem Hicks.

#2 - Trade a sixth-round pick for Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington

James Washington says he is happy to play in Pittsburgh but also wishes for more targets and a bigger role, just like any other NFL player.

Juju Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth won't allow Washington to get too many targets. The Pittsburgh Steelers would still need a decent player to fill the void and the Philadelphia Eagles could swap with JJ Arcega-Whiteside or Travis Fulgham. JJ has the speed to be a decent replacement for Washington.

#3 - Sign Andy Isabella off waivers and trade JJ Arcega-Whiteside to make room

Andy Isabella is very, very fast. pic.twitter.com/CxTgP6ZsSw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 1, 2019

Andy Isabella is being mentioned as someone who won't make the Arizona Cardinals' final roster. His 4.31-second 40-yard dash in 2019 makes him an interesting WR who several teams could claim ahead of Week 1.

Isabella didn't catch on well with Arizona after looking like he would be a perfect fit. He won't have to be a featured player with the Philadelphia Eagles, but could be a special option in prime situations and fresh legs at the slot.

