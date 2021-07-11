NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Kansas City Chiefs players unlikely to return in 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs have an impressive roster that has carried them to two straight Super Bowl appearances in the past two seasons. They have a combination of youth and speed on the offense and a competent defense.

There are playmakers on either side of the ball. Patrick Mahomes, Willie Gay, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Orlando Brown Jr, Chris Jones. The list goes on.

The great @Gil_Brandt ranked Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu as two of the most versatile players in the game 📝 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 10, 2021

Teams can only have an active roster of 53 players and the Kansas City Chiefs need to trim the roster. Starters and depth players will both be cut before the final roster is built.

Here are five players unlikely to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2021 season.

#1 - Frank Clark, DE

Let's start with the easy choice after recent events. Defensive end Frank Clark is a highly paid edge-rusher for the Kansas City Chiefs, who is facing jail time. He was arrested back in June 2021 on felony possession of an assault weapon and formal charges have been filed against him. Clark will likely face disciplinary action from the league and could end up on the Commissioner-Exempt list.

Frank Clark has been charged with felony possession of an assault weapon after cops said they found an Uzi in his Lambo SUV during his June 20th arrest, per @TMZ



The Chiefs star faces up to three years in prison pic.twitter.com/rnf5FnLh5c — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 9, 2021

The maximum sentence would be around three years in jail and Clark will likely serve some time for his indiscretions. The Kansas City Chiefs will end up paying over $18 million for a player who won't be on the field. Clark will be released to save financial and legal headaches.

#2 - Darwin Thompson, RB

Darwin Thompson was a 2019 sixth-round pick and finds himself buried on the depth chart. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is being groomed as the featured back and Darrel Williams is an experienced backup. Jerick McKinnon will take the third-choice running back spot due to his ability as a receiver, making Thompson expendable.

#3 - Antonio Calloway, WR

Browns WR Antonio Calloway has been suspended 4-games for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. This is probably the main reason why he’s been running with the reserves. #NFL #Browns pic.twitter.com/yAYn5ebgWg — NFL News (@NflNews1217) August 9, 2019

Antonio Calloway has experience playing for the Cleveland Browns and in the XFL. He hasn't been able to impress at either opportunity. Having previous issues with conduct doesn't bode well for his case, even if he is on the right path now. Bryon Pringle, Cornell Powell and Marcus Kemp have more potential right now, but Calloway seems to be making a comeback. Another team could take a chance on the veteran.

#4 - Prince Tega Wanogho, RT

Prince Tega Wanogho, a 2020 sixth-round pick, was released back in January but was brought back. He hasn't made a solid impact on the roster yet and there are better options on the depth chart now. Lucas Niang was an opt-out last year and the Kansas City Chiefs don't know how he'll fare on the field yet, but he's a better bet than Wanogho.

#5 - Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, RG

For those unfamiliar with LDT's inspiring storyhttps://t.co/GWZAoYGUZ6 — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) July 6, 2021

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif sat out the 2020 season to join the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. He will be a free agent in 2022, wasn't in football for a year, and is 31. The Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to cut the right guard after he risked a lot to help with the pandemic, but it's still business at the end of the day. Kyle Long, Andrew Wylie and Yasir Durant are capable options.

