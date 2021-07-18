NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Teams that should consider trading for Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is a former Super Bowl MVP but is currently third on the team's depth chart.

Andy Dalton is the incumbent starter until rookie Justin Fields is ready to take over. Foles has a cap hit of $6.66 million in 2021, which is steep for a third-string quarterback. There are several teams in the league that could benefit from having Nick Foles as a backup, but who would be willing to trade for him with such a big salary?

This was probably the most pivotal point in Matt Nagy’s career.



Nick Foles has his limitations but knew this offense inside and out.



He was not afraid to call Nagy out on his BS. Which, IMO helped him grow as a play caller. pic.twitter.com/jDo9LYZHhd — illwill (Justin Fields Stan Account) (@79illwill) July 17, 2021

Potential trade partners for QB Nick Foles in 2021

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Where would you rank Cooper Rush in the #DallasCowboys' backup QB situation?



Our writers discuss his role & the possibility of looking outside the roster for backup competition.



Mailbag | @MillerLite — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 5, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys have no suitable backup option in case Dak Prescott suffers a setback with his rehab. Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci all fall behind Nick Foles in talent and Dallas needs to win a few games if Dak Prescott is out of action again. Chicago is said to be shopping around Nick Foles, even though they traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville to acquire the quarterback.

Nick Foles has started 48 games and has a 26-22 record. He can still play well as a backup and is easily the best QB3 in the league right now. Dallas won't have to part ways with a fourth-round pick for him and could get him for a sixth-round pick.

His 2021 salary is fully guaranteed at $4 million. If Dallas wants to make sure they don't suffer another dip like last season if Dak Prescott gets banged up, Nick Foles is their best bet.

#2 - Kansas City Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals v Philadelphia Eagles

You wouldn't think the Kansas City Chiefs would need a quarterback with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, but backup quarterback Chad Henne is average at best. Additionally, Mahomes has missed three games over the last two seasons.

Nick Foles has a history with head coach Andy Reid. The two spent time together during their stint with the Philadelphia Eagles when he was drafted back in 2012 and again in 2016 with the Chiefs. Bringing in Nick Foles could be an underrated move for the reigning AFC champions.

#3 - New York Jets

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - BYU v Central Florida

The New York Jets have two young and inexperienced backups in James Morgan and Mike White. Rookie Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback, but that depth chart doesn't bode well for the team. Nick Foles could come in as a legit veteran backup who can serve as an additional coach for Wilson.

