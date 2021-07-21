NFL Training Camp: Which NFL teams are hosting joint practices?

The off-season may have had its share of drama (with a dash of it yet to come with Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson), but there's always time for some pre-season action.

Every pre-season, NFL teams decide to hold joint practices with other teams as part of their training process. It gives teams an opportunity to scrimmage against other teams instead of their own teammates, which is what they do throughout training camp.

Since COVID protocols prevented teams from hosting joint practices last season, it seems that more teams than usual are participating this year.

Teams participating in joint practices

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Location: Oxnard, California

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Los Angeles Rams, beginning on August 7, 2021. The Cowboys training camp is held annually in California, so having a joint practice between the two teams is convenient even if they aren't playing a preseason game against each other.

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

Location: Eagan, Minnesota

Before squaring off in the preseason week 1 matchup, the Denver Broncos will travel to Minnesota a few days early to take part in joint practice sessions with the Vikings beginning on August 11.

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears

Location: Lake Forest, Illinois

The Chicago Bears will host the Miami Dolphins in joint practices on August 11-12. The two teams will play in week 1 of the preseason on August 14.

Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts

Location: Westfield, Indiana

The Colts and newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz should benefit from a practice session with another team as he continues to get acclimatized in Indianapolis. The practices will be held on August 12-13 and their week 1 matchup will be on August 15 at 1:00 pm ET.

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

A joint practice with a former Super Bowl opponent in Philadelphia is what the Patriots have in store for August 16 and 17. The two will face off in a week 2 preseason game on August 19 at 7:30 pm ET.

Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

The Miami Dolphins will host the Falcons at their new training facility at Miami Gardens. The two joint practices will take place on August 18 and 19. The game will take place on August 21 at 7:00 pm ET.

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers

Location: Spartanburg, South Carolina

The Carolina Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens at their training facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The joint practice will take place on August 18 and 19, 2021 with the second preseason game taking place on August 21 at 7:00 pm ET.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams

Location: Irvine, California

This will be the Rams' second joint practice of the preseason. This time, the team will host the Raiders on August 18 and 19 before the second preseason game on August 21.

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Depending on the Green Bay Packers' situation, this will be an opportunity for the Packers to test out their offensive scheme with a possible new quarterback under center.

The practices will take place on August 19 with the week 2 game at Lambeau Field taking place on August 22 at 4:25 pm ET.

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Location: Tampa, Florida

How long Tom Brady has been in the league will become crystal clear when Tampa Bay participate in practice against his former Patriots teammate, who is now the head coach.

Mike Vrabel and the Titans will arrive in Tampa early for joint practices on August 18 and 19. The two teams will play in a week 2 preseason matchup on August 21.

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns

Location: Berea, Ohio

The Giants and Browns are quite familiar with each other. Former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was famously traded to the Browns and former Cleveland head coach Freddie Kitchens is currently an offensive assistant coach with the Giants.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

Location: Costa Mesa, California

An NFC and AFC joint practice with two young quarterbacks should be a learning experience for both sides. At this point in the preseason, teams will be starting to shape their final rosters and a scrimmage against another team will help do just that.

The joint practices will take place on August 19 and 20 with the second preseason game taking place at SoFi Stadium on August 22 at 7:30 pm ET.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Location: Florham Park, New Jersey

Considering that both teams are just a short drive down the turnpike from one another, it's a convenient location to host a joint practice. With the practice session and the game scheduled late in the preseason, it's unclear how many starters will participate in joint practice on August 24 and 25, with the game being played on August 28 at 1:00 pm ET.

New York Giants at New England Patriots

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

The second of two joint practices for the Patriots comes in the last week of preseason play. It's also the second former Super Bowl opponent that the Patriots will practice against on August 25 and 26 as both teams turn up for a final pre-season on August 29 at 7:30 pm ET.

