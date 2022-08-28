Ranking the last 5 NFL MVP winners entering 2022 season feat. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Winning the NFL MVP award is one of the most prestigious individual honors of each season. It's voted on each year and awarded to the individual NFL player who was deemed the most valuable to their team's success during that particular season. It often ends up being awarded to the player who was the most important factor on a successful team.

The NFL MVP award has been dominated by quarterbacks in recent history, including each of the last nine consecutive winners. The last five quarterbacks who won the award are set to be Week 1 starters for their teams entering the 2022 NFL season. Here's how the five quarterbacks currently stack up against each other based on their outlook this year.

#5 - Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts QB Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has spent his entire career so far with the Atlanta Faclons. His most successful season was during his 2016 campaign when he was named the MVP of the league while helping the Falcons appear in the Super Bowl.

Ryan was traded to the Indianapolis Colts during the 2022 offseason as the Falcons are currently rebuilding their roster. The Colts missed out on the playoffs by just one game last year and believe Ryan can help them reach the next level. Prior to missing the mark by 32 yards last year, he has exceeded 4,000 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in ten consecutive seasons.

#4 - Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackoson

Lamar Jackson put together one of the most dominant seasons of all time in 2019 when he was named the league MVP. He became just the second player in NFL history to win the award unanimously after receiving all 50 of the official votes.

More to come @Lj_era8 Lamar Jackson has been HIM since entering the league:- 37-12 as a starter- Unanimous MVP- 2x Pro Bowl- 1x All-Pro- Single season rushing record for a QB- Most wins by a QB before turning 25More to come Lamar Jackson has been HIM since entering the league:- 37-12 as a starter- Unanimous MVP- 2x Pro Bowl- 1x All-Pro- Single season rushing record for a QB- Most wins by a QB before turning 25More to come 😈 @Lj_era8 https://t.co/9y7136OLgt

Jackson has established himself as one of the best rushing quarterbacks of all time. He is the only quarterback ever to exceed 1,000 rushing yards in a season more than once. He already ranks seventh in career rushing yards among quarterbacks, despite only playing four seasons so far.

#3 - Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is off to the most successful start to his career of any quarterback ever. In just four years as a starting quarterback, he has already won an NFL MVP award, Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, two conference championships, and four division titles.

Mahomes has exceeded 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns in all four of his seasons as a starter. He had a bit of a down year to his standards in 2021 after setting a career high in interceptions and a career low in passer rating, but will look to bounce back in 2022.

#2 - Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady has won three NFL MVP awards during his legendary career, tied for third most of all time. He became the first player ever to win the award unanimously when he did so in 2010 while also winning the vote in 2010 and 2017.

Kendell Hollowell @KHollowell_ Tom Brady has won 3 Super Bowls, 2 Super Bowl MVP’s and a league MVP since Max Kellerman said this Tom Brady has won 3 Super Bowls, 2 Super Bowl MVP’s and a league MVP since Max Kellerman said this https://t.co/3DEKZXLdqb

Brady put together one of the best seasons of his NFL career in 2021. He led the entire NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, while setting a new career high in yards and throwing his second-highest touchdown total. Despite his incredible efforts, he was not named the MVP of the season.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has won four NFL MVP awards during his impressive career so far. He has won the second most by any player ever, including one in each of the last two consecutive seasons. He is now seeking to become just the second player ever to win three consecutive MVPs in 2022.

Rodgers is one of the most efficient quarterbacks of all time, recording the best career ratio of touchdowns to interceptions of any quarterback ever. In the last two seasons, each of which earned him an MVP, he has combined to throw 85 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

