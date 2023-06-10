Aaron Rodgers heading to the Big Apple has been one of the biggest moves made this offseason. The four-time NFL MVP played the first 18 seasons with Green Bay prior to the trade.

Everyone has chimed in with their opinions on the move, including rappers Ma$e and Cam'Ron on their show "It Is What It Is."

Cam'Ron spoke about the impact of the quarterback playing for the Jets and what his objective is:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's what Aaron Rodgers is selling. He's selling New York."

As the conversation between the two kept going, Ma$e commented that Cam'Ron wanted some revenge:

"You know you wanna get your lick back"

Cam'Ron hilariously stormed off the set saying, "It's over! NAH!

The likely reason for Cam'Ron and his reaction to Ma$e's comments is what he said about the New York Jets star last December on the show. He was asking why people are comparing him to recently retired quarterback Tom Brady:

“Why the f**k are we ever comparing Aaron Rodgers to Tom Brady in anything? Why? I don’t really understand it. The proof is not in the pudding. Aaron Rodgers has not won a Super Bowl since 2011. Tom Brady has been to the Super Bowl eight times since then.”

Rodgers is looking to lead the franchise back to the playoffs as their last appearance was in the 2010 season. That season was when the signal-caller led the Green Bay Packers to their last Super Bowl victory.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have a tough schedule in 2023

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

The 39-year-old and the Jets have the sixth-toughest schedule in the upcoming season. New York finished last season with a 7-10 record and their third straight season in last place in the AFC East. This season will see them playing back-to-back games against two playoff teams from 2022.

They will open the season facing Madden 24 cover athlete Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. New York will travel to AT&T Stadium the following week to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 4 will see the matchup of Rodgers versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

In all, Rodgers and the Jets will be under the lights six times this season as they look to improve from last season. We'll see if the Big Apple can go big this season.

Poll : 0 votes