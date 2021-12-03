Top 10 worst NFL teams in 2021 so far

Some teams have been solid so far in the 2021 NFL season, while others have fallen short. Here are ten NFL teams that have struggled more than any of the others. They are the ten worst teams so far this year.

Worst teams of the 2021 NFL season

The worst teams in the NFL ranked #10-#9 so far this year.

#10 - Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons have had an up-and-down year. They are still in the NFC Wild Card picture, but their record is below .500. They are one of only five teams in the NFL with a points differential worse than the negative 100. That's because they have the 31st ranked scoring defense and 28th ranked scoring offense heading into Week 13.

#9 - Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles have been inconsistent all season long, and that starts with quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is trying to win the job as the starting quarterback in 2022. He ranks second in the NFL among quarterbacks in rushing yards, but his passing leaves more to be desired.

Hurts has barely completed 60 percent of his passes this season. He has thrown eight interceptions against just 13 touchdown passes and ranks 22nd in QBR. In his past two games, he has thrown three interceptions and no touchdown passes.

