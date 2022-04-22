Top 5 richest NFL stars with the highest net worth (2022)

NFL players have the opportunity to make millions of dollars during their careers. Once their careers are over, they are able to continue making money through many different business ventures as well. Many current and former players have capitalized on these opportunities, significantly increasing their overall net worth. Here are the top five richest NFL players based on their current net worth in 2022, according to data generated by Celebrity Net Worth.

NFL players with the highest net worth in 2022

#4 - Steve Young - $200 million

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young

Steve Young won a Super Bowl ring and multiple MVP awards as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He inherited the difficult job of replacing 49ers legendary quarterback Joe Montana and handled it with great success. He also had a strong career in the USFL before transitioning back to the NFL.

49ers Throwback ❤💛 @Fernyn2013 Throwback Joe Montana and Steve Young during their time in practice. Throwback Joe Montana and Steve Young during their time in practice. https://t.co/u55ctT0vkq

Following his football career, Young has stayed busy. He has served as an ESPN analyst and has made several cameo appearances on various TV shows. He also has a law degree from BYU, which he used to start a private equity firm called HGGC, where he still serves as a director. His business mindset in the financial space has generated much of his current wealth.

#4 - Tom Brady - $250 million

New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady is already the greatest player in NFL history, and he's not done building his legacy on the field yet as he is active and ready to go for the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaeers. He already holds just about every all-time record for a quarterback, including passing yards and touchdowns, while also winning three NFL MVP awards and seven Super Bowl rings.

Tom Brady has continued to grow his legacy off the field as well. He has started multiple successful companies, including the TB12 Method, Autograph, 199 Productions and Brady Brand while his net worth steadily climbs. He is the only active player in the current top five for net worth.

NFL players with the highest net worth in 2022

#2 (tied) - Peyton Manning - $300 million

Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quaretrback Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning has won five NFL MVP awards in his legendary career, the most by any player of all time, making him one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game. He also won two Super Bowl rings with two different teams.

Jimmy Cracked Corn @CrackingKorn Peyton Manning - 5 time NFL most valuable player. Regarded as the smartest player to ever step on the gridiron. Peyton Manning - 5 time NFL most valuable player. Regarded as the smartest player to ever step on the gridiron. https://t.co/OmoS37iNq0

Peyton Manning continues to increase his net worth through many different business ventures, but his presence in the media world is one of his most profitable. He still does commercials for many major companies, including Papa John's and Direct TV, and he stars in ESPN originals such as Peyton's Places and the ManningCast. Manning also reportedly owns more than 20 Papa John’s franchise locations.

#2 (tied) - Fran Tarkenton - $300 million

Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton

Fran Tarkenton retired from the NFL in 1978, but he remains in the top ten of all time with passing yards and touchdowns, earning him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was a good quarterback, but he seems to be an even more successful business person.

Tarkenton founded his own software company, Tarkenton Software, which was a huge success and was later sold for more than $70 million. He still owns several companies that he also started, including Tarkenton Financial and Tarkenton Teleconferencing.

#1 - Roger Staubach - $600 million

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach

Roger Staubach holds the title for the richest NFL player. His net worth is more than double any other player's total value. He graduated from the Naval Academy and spent time with the military before getting a late start to his football career, where he would win two Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys on his way to the Hall of Fame.

What makes Staubach's net worth so high is his incredibly successful business career, especially in the real estate space. He founded the Staubach Company to pursue commercial real estate, where he would work with many of the country's top businesses. The company later sold for more than $600 million. Staubach is still involved in other ventures, including owning a NASCAR team with Troy Aikman, another former Cowboys quarterback.

Edited by Windy Goodloe