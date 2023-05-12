Which team has the hardest NFL schedule in 2023? Ranking top 5 teams that have it tough

The 2023 NFL Schedule is out, and all 32 teams know their opponents for the upcoming season. Each team will face their division rivals twice in the regular season as they find a path to the playoffs. Some franchises have a relatively easy 2023, while others aren't so lucky. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most challenging NFL schedule in 2023.

So without further ado, let's look at the five teams with schedules that might send shivers down their fans' spines.

The Five NFL Teams that have it tough

Here are the five NFL teams with the most demanding schedules ahead of the 2023 NFL regular season.

5. Dallas Cowboys - .549

Dallas Cowboys have everything to do to make it to the postseason for the umpteenth time. Their first two fixtures are against the two New York franchises.

Then, after they face the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, the Cowboys are looking at a formidable stretch of games, with matches versus the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers, both away from home, followed by their bye week. Then, they return home to face the LA Rams before heading back to Philly to face the Eagles.

Further along the line, the Cowboys must see the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks, the Eagles, Bills and Dolphins – all postseason teams in 2022 – from Weeks 13-16.

4. New England Patriots - .549

At the moment, the New England Patriots look like the worst team in the stacked AFC East. This means that the weakest Patriots team in decades will have to face the Bills, Jets and Dolphins twice a year, plus the stellar sides in the NFC East. The schedule begins with Philly, the reigning NFC champions, and it doesn't get more accessible from there. The Patriots have it all to do, as only five of their opponents did not make the playoffs last season.

3. New York Giants - .549

Brian Daboll won the Coach of the Year award last season, and if he gets the Giants into this year's playoff, there's a good chance he'll win the award again. The New York Giants schedule is punishing, and their fans can't be too happy with the schedule list.

First, the Giants are on the road for seven of their first 10 games, which is the first time since the NFL reinstated bye weeks in 1990. Their bye week in Week 13 is rather late, so it will undoubtedly be a test for Daniel Jones to see if the team has what it takes to power through the lack of home fans in those games. Also, they're coming up against playoff-caliber teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys.

2. Miami Dolphins - .554

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Ramsey better be on their game, as the 2023 Dolphins fixture looks as punishing as possible. First, the Dolphins will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, then Bill Belichick's New England Patriots, and the Denver Broncos in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. That's just the tip of the iceberg, as they are up against the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and Philadelphia Eagles in the weeks leading up to a German fixture against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Dolphins are in a complex division and will close out the season with a tough match against the Buffalo Bills. Talk about complicated pickings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles - .566

The reigning NFC Conference champs have an arduous path to repeating their success from last season. Of particular reference is their Weeks 6-15 rundown, where they face the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys before rounding up their bye week in Week 10 to go on and face the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks.

Typically, fans would be perturbed at such a tasking NFL schedule, but Philadelphia fans should be buoyant as long as their franchise stays healthy through the games.

