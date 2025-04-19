3 reasons why you should participate in Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO (and 2 why you shouldn't bother) 

Pokemon GO is doing a Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day on April 19, 2025. The event will be active from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm local time, and will see Gigantamax Snorlax appear in Max Spots as a 6-star Max Battle. Players who beat the Battle have a chance to catch this giant Generation 1 mon.

We go over the pros and cons of participating in Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO, so players can determine whether they consider this raid worthwhile.

Why should (or shouldn't) players participate in Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO?

1) Pro: Gigantamax Snorlax is a great Gym Defender

Gigantamax Snorlax in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Gigantamax Snorlax is one of the bulkiest Pokemon in the game after Blissey and Chansey. It has 190 Defense and a whopping 330 Stamina, allowing it to soak up most hits, even some supereffective ones. And thanks to its more than decent Attack stat of 190, it can hit back hard while defending a Gym.

2) Con: The Max Battle needs a large group to complete

Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solo players or groups of two to three won't have the most fun on Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day. As Snorlax is a 6-star Max Battle, only a large group attempting to do so can bring down this sleeping giant. However, due to the small window of three hours as well as the chance of not being able to meet up with a large enough group will lead to several players missing out on this Snorlax.

3) Pro: Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax has been released for Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Raid Day

Gigantamax Snorlax and its Shiny will be available on Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Raid Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Lucky players participating in Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Raid Day may even get a Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax after completing the Max Battle. While the odds are not boosted for the event, the fact that the Shiny is released means there's always a chance.

4) Con: As a Normal-type Pokemon, Snorlax doesn't deal super effective damage to other types

Gigantamax Snorlax attacking (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokemon, which is the worst offensive type in the game due to its inability to hit anything for super-effective damage. While Gigantamax Snorlax has a decent Fast Attack in the Ghost type Lick and a powerful Charged Attack in G-Max Replenish, it cannot hit very hard as an offensive threat.

5) Pro: Players can perform two additional Special Trades during the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day event

Players can perform two Special Trades on Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Raid Day (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day, players will be able to make two additional Special Trades. This is great because there are usually strict restrictions on trading in the game. This will let players do a few more while they meet up for the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Raid Day event.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 have been announced. This includes information about how much tickets to the event will cost and the presence of new Shiny Pokemon. Additionally, the Generation VI Mythical Volcanion will make its Pokemon GO debut.

