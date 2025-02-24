All Legendary Pokemon available in Pokemon GO Tour Unova

Pokemon GO Tour Unova is one of the flagship events of 2025 and features several Legendary Pokemon. It is segmented into two parts: the ticketed in-person events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City and the free-to-play Global event. The Road to Unova is another significant event that runs before the Global event.

This article covers all the Legendary Pokemon that trainers can get their hands on during Pokemon GO Tour Unova.

Every Legendary Pokemon obtainable in Pokemon GO Tour Unova

1) Black Kyurem

Black Kyurem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Black Kyurem made its debut during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City. It is available in 5-star raids. Trainers who want to get Black Kyurem must win its battle and obtain its unfused form and Volt Fusion Energy. This is one of the requirements needed to fuse Kyurem and Zekrom.

The only way to obtain a Black Kyurem is to fuse Zekrom and Kyurem using 1,000 Volt Fusion Energy, 30 Zekrom Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy.

2) White Kyurem

White Kyurem (Image via The Pokemon Company)

White Kyurem debuted via 5-star raids with the start of the Pokemon GO Tour Unova New Taipei City and Los Angeles events. When this Legendary Pokemon is defeated, trainers can get their hands on Kyurem, its Candies, and Blaze Fusion Energy.

All of these elements are necessary to fuse Kyurem and Reshiram. One more thing that is essential to collect is Reshiram Candy, for which fans can take down Reshiram raids.

Trainers must spend 1,000 Blaze Fusion Energy, 30 Zekrom Candy, and 30 Kyurem Candy to fuse Reshiram and Kyurem into a White Kyurem.

3) Reshiram

Reshiram (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Tour Unova would be incomplete if Reshiram was not featured in 5-star raids. Reshiram, known as the Vast White Pokemon, is not only a strong Legendary Pokemon with remarkable battle capabilities but it also has an interesting lore. The lore says that the weather condition of the world changes when its tail flares.

Trainers must have Reshiram in their collection if they want to fuse it with Kyurem. Therefore, this monster is a must-have species, and trainers who want to defeat it during Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City events should take advantage of its weaknesses. Its vulnerabilities are Dragon-, Ground-, and Rock-type attacks.

4) Zekrom

Zekrom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zekrom — also known as the Deep Black Pokemon — is a powerful being in Pokemon GO. It has also returned to 5-star raids and trainers can capitalize on this opportunity to obtain it as well as its Candy. Both PvP and PvE battles have a special place for Zekrom and it can help defeat strong bosses, Gym defenders, and competitors in the GO Battle League.

Since Zekrom’s presence is crucial to have a Black Kyurem through Fusion, trainers should win 5-star raids featuring it and obtain it in Pokemon GO Tour Unova events. Keep in mind that Zekrom can be taken down by leveraging its weakness to Dragon-, Fairy-, Ground-, and Ice-type attacks.

5) Tornadus (Incarnate and Therian)

Tornadus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is a new Timed Research task available to access in the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei events. This Timed Research quest presents an encounter with Incarnate Forme Tornadus for ticket-holders of the aforementioned occasions.

However, those who participate in the Road to Unova event can get their hands on Therian Forme Tornadus by taking it down in 5-star raids and completing the Timed Research task. A Therian Tornadus caught from its raids will know the Wildbolt Storm Charged Attack during the Road to Unova event.

6) Landorus (Incarnate and Therian)

Landorus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Therian and Incarnate Forme of Landorus are both powerful creatures. But, the Therian one sports better battle capabilities, making it a top choice for both raids and GO Battle League. Do note that only ticket-holders of the Pokemon GO Tour Unova Los Angeles and New Taipei City can obtain Incarnate Forme Landorus. To do this, they must access and complete the Timed Research quest that gives away the Pokemon as an encounter reward.

To get Therian Landorus, trainers have to take part in the Road to Unova event and defeat 5-star raids featuring it. This Legendary Pokemon can also be obtained as a reward upon completing the raid-themed Timed Research task. A Therian Forme Landorus with the Sandsear Storm Charged Attack can be obtained by winning its raids.

7) Thundurus (Incarnate and Therian)

Thundurus (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ticket-holders of the Pokemon GO Tour Unova’s local events could get Incarnate Thundurus from the event's Timed Research task. However, it is weaker than its Therian Forme, which also has more Charged Attack options.

The Road to Unova event will feature Therian Forme Thundurus in 5-star raids and defeating it makes you earn encounters with the variant of the creature that knows the Charged Attack, Wildbolt Storm. The Road to Unova Timed Research also gives an encounter with the Bolt Strike Pokemon.

8) Cobalion

Cobalion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Road to Unova event features 5-star raids featuring Cobalion. Additionally, the event's Timed Research also offers an encounter with it. The creature is weak to Fire-, Fighting-, and Ground-type damage.

9) Terrakion

Terrakion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

5-star Raids featuring The Cavern Pokemon in Road to Unova can be won using powerful Fairy-, Fighting-, Grass-, Ground-, Psychic-, Steel-, and Water-type counters. Notably, the Timed Research quest also rewards an encounter with Terrakion. It is known for its havoc-wreaking power in PvE, especially in raids.

10) Virizion

Virizion (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Virizion will be available in 5-star raids during Road to Unova. When caught from here, it will also know its signature move, Sacred Sword. The creature can also be encountered in the Timed Research quest.

