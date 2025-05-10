How to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

  • home icon
By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 10, 2025 08:30 GMT
How to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO
How to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Players wishing to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids should know that this is an achievable feat. The creature will be available as part of the Crown Clash event from 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Catching it during this time will also let you encounter a Nidoking wearing a crown.

This article covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Nidoking can be solo defeated by powerful creatures like Groudon, Mewtwo, Kyogre, Mega Swampert, White Kyurem, and more, as long as they are powered up to at least level 20 and have the appropriate movesets equipped.

Here is a list of some of the top counters you can use against Nidoking when trying to defeat it on your own:

PokemonFormFast MoveCharged Move
KyuremBlackDragon TailFreeze Shock
KyuremWhiteIce FangIce Burn
MamoswineShadowMud SlapAvalanche
MewtwoShadow or RegularPsycho CutPsystrike
LatiosMegaZen HeadbuttLuster Purge
AlakazamMegaConfusionPsychic
GardevoirMegaConfusionPsychic
GalladeMegaPsycho CutPsychic
KyogrePrimal or ShadowWaterfallOrigin Pulse
GyaradosShadow or MegaWaterfallHydro Pump
SwampertMega or ShadowWater GunHydro Cannon
GroudonPrimal/Regular/ShadowMud ShotPrecipice Blades
GarchompMega or ShadowMud ShotEarth Power
LandorusTherianMud ShotSandsear Storm
RhyperiorShadowMud SlapEarthquake
ExcadrillShadowMud Slap
Scorching Sands
Before you attempt to challenge Nidoking on your own, take a look at its stats and moves as a raid boss:

  • Type: Poison and Ground
  • Attack: 204
  • Defense: 156
  • Stamina: 3,600
  • Max CP: 17,182
  • Fast Attacks: Iron Tail, Double Kick, and Poison Jab
  • Charged Attacks: Megahorn, Earthquake, Earth Power, Sludge Wave, and Sand Tomb

Coming to the strategy to challenge Nidoking on your own, build a team consisting of the aforementioned creatures. Try adding Primal or Mega Rayquaza support if you are using a Ground-, Water-, or Psychic-type attackers.

Lastly, carry some healing items like Revives and Hyper Potions when attempting to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO. While you are unlikely to require these, it's best to err on the side of caution.

