How to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Players wishing to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids should know that this is an achievable feat. The creature will be available as part of the Crown Clash event from 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Catching it during this time will also let you encounter a Nidoking wearing a crown.
This article covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
Nidoking can be solo defeated by powerful creatures like Groudon, Mewtwo, Kyogre, Mega Swampert, White Kyurem, and more, as long as they are powered up to at least level 20 and have the appropriate movesets equipped.
Here is a list of some of the top counters you can use against Nidoking when trying to defeat it on your own:
Before you attempt to challenge Nidoking on your own, take a look at its stats and moves as a raid boss:
- Type: Poison and Ground
- Attack: 204
- Defense: 156
- Stamina: 3,600
- Max CP: 17,182
- Fast Attacks: Iron Tail, Double Kick, and Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Megahorn, Earthquake, Earth Power, Sludge Wave, and Sand Tomb
Coming to the strategy to challenge Nidoking on your own, build a team consisting of the aforementioned creatures. Try adding Primal or Mega Rayquaza support if you are using a Ground-, Water-, or Psychic-type attackers.
Lastly, carry some healing items like Revives and Hyper Potions when attempting to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO. While you are unlikely to require these, it's best to err on the side of caution.
