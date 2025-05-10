How to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Players wishing to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids should know that this is an achievable feat. The creature will be available as part of the Crown Clash event from 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Catching it during this time will also let you encounter a Nidoking wearing a crown.

This article covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Nidoking can be solo defeated by powerful creatures like Groudon, Mewtwo, Kyogre, Mega Swampert, White Kyurem, and more, as long as they are powered up to at least level 20 and have the appropriate movesets equipped.

Here is a list of some of the top counters you can use against Nidoking when trying to defeat it on your own:

Pokemon Form Fast Move Charged Move Kyurem Black Dragon Tail Freeze Shock Kyurem White Ice Fang Ice Burn Mamoswine Shadow Mud Slap Avalanche Mewtwo Shadow or Regular Psycho Cut Psystrike Latios Mega Zen Headbutt Luster Purge Alakazam Mega Confusion Psychic Gardevoir Mega Confusion Psychic Gallade Mega Psycho Cut Psychic Kyogre Primal or Shadow Waterfall Origin Pulse Gyarados Shadow or Mega Waterfall Hydro Pump Swampert Mega or Shadow Water Gun Hydro Cannon Groudon Primal/Regular/Shadow Mud Shot Precipice Blades Garchomp Mega or Shadow Mud Shot Earth Power Landorus Therian Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Rhyperior Shadow Mud Slap Earthquake Excadrill Shadow Mud Slap Scorching Sands

Before you attempt to challenge Nidoking on your own, take a look at its stats and moves as a raid boss:

Type: Poison and Ground

Poison and Ground Attack: 204

204 Defense: 156

156 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Max CP: 17,182

17,182 Fast Attacks: Iron Tail, Double Kick, and Poison Jab

Iron Tail, Double Kick, and Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Megahorn, Earthquake, Earth Power, Sludge Wave, and Sand Tomb

Coming to the strategy to challenge Nidoking on your own, build a team consisting of the aforementioned creatures. Try adding Primal or Mega Rayquaza support if you are using a Ground-, Water-, or Psychic-type attackers.

Lastly, carry some healing items like Revives and Hyper Potions when attempting to solo defeat Nidoking in Pokemon GO. While you are unlikely to require these, it's best to err on the side of caution.

