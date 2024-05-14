Pokemon GO Catching Wonders 2024: Schedule, event bonuses, and more

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 14, 2024 06:34 GMT
Pokemon GO Catching Wonders 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Catching Wonders 2024 brings another opportunity for Pokemon GO trainers to add a Master Ball to their inventory. Apart from the Masterwork Research, the event also provides various bonuses, Field Research tasks, and more.

We have also prepared a Catching Wonders 2024 preparation guide for those who wish to make the most out of the event. For those unaware, the Master Ball is the rarest and strongest Poke Ball available in the Pokemon universe. It catches wild Pokemon without fail in Pokemon GO.

Previous Master Ball Researches are as follows:

Catching Wonders 2024 schedule

The event runs from Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10 am local time to Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Catching Wonders 2024 event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

  • 10× XP awarded for your first catch of the day
  • 10× XP awarded for your first PokeStop or Gym spin of the day
  • 5× Stardust awarded for your first catch of the day

Catching Wonders 2024 Master Ball Masterwork Research & Field Research

The Catching Wonders Master Ball Masterwork Research is now online. Trainers can complete it at their own pace as there's no expiration time mentioned for the same. Rewards include Pocket Monster encounters, Stardust, Berries, XP, and, of course, a Master Ball.

The Field Research tasks available during the event are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

  • Catch 5 Pokemon - 500x Stardust or 1000 XP
  • Catch 10 Pokemon - 1250x Stardust or 2500 XP
  • Catch 5 different species of Pokemon - 5x Poke Ball, 5x Great Ball, or 3x Ultra Ball

