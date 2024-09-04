Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition makes its debut in the GO Battle League during Season 20. It will be available from 1 pm PT on September 4, 2024, till 1 pm PT on September 17, 2024. In the first week, the open Great League will run alongside it, while the open Ultra League will accompany it in the second.

The participation criteria for the Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little Edition are as follows:

Entrants must be part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex .

. Entrants must be less than or equal to 500 CP.

This article covers the best leads, switches, and closers for the Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little Edition.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Trending

Best leads for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Pangoro

Average stats

Attack : 78.1

: 78.1 Defense : 53.6

: 53.6 Stamina: 76

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/14

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat

Also read: 5 best teams for Galar Cup: Little Edition in Pokemon GO Max Out season

2) Shuckle or Shadow Shuckle

Average stats

Attack : 98.4

: 98.4 Defense : 185.2

: 185.2 Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL must have

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Rock Throw

Rock Throw Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Rock Blast

3) Shadow Barboach

Average stats

Attack : 64.1 (+20%)

: 64.1 (+20%) Defense : 63.4 (-20%)

: 63.4 (-20%) Stamina: 95

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/13

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Mud Shot

Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 20 balance updates

Honorable mentions

Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam

Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam Drifloon and Shadow Drifloon: Astonish + Icy Wind and Shadow Ball

Astonish + Icy Wind and Shadow Ball Shadow Purrloin: Sucker Punch + Night Slash and Play Rough

Sucker Punch + Night Slash and Play Rough Shadow Machoke: Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop*

Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop* Pawniard: Fury Cutter + Iron Head and Night Slash

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Drapion

Average stats

Attack : 68.8

: 68.8 Defense : 77.9

: 77.9 Stamina: 67

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/10/12

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out (Season 20): Schedule, rewards, and more

2) Shadow Skorupi or Skorupi

Average stats

Attack : 57.8

: 57.8 Defense : 94.3

: 94.3 Stamina: 79

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14

Candy XL must have

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Cross Poison

3) Inkay

Average stats

Attack : 63.1

: 63.1 Defense : 66.2

: 66.2 Stamina: 94

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Psywave

Psywave Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Psybeam

Also read: How does Dynamax in Pokemon GO work?

Honorable mentions

Shuckle or Shadow Shuckle: Rock Throw + Stone Edge and Rock Blast

Rock Throw + Stone Edge and Rock Blast Swinub: Powder Snow + Icy Wind and Body Slam

Powder Snow + Icy Wind and Body Slam Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Swift and Dig

Tackle + Swift and Dig Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge

Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge Barboach or SHadow Barboach: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb

Best closers for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Vullaby

Average stats

Attack : 57.3

: 57.3 Defense : 77.8

: 77.8 Stamina: 97

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/11/14

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Feint Attack

Feint Attack Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Brave Bird

Also read: Pokemon GO Kyogre raid guide

2) Pangoro

Average stats

Attack : 78.1

: 78.1 Defense : 53.6

: 53.6 Stamina: 76

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

5/15/14

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat

3) Scrafty

Average stats

Attack : 65.1

: 65.1 Defense : 89.1

: 89.1 Stamina: 66

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/13

Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Power-Up Punch

Also read: Can you solo defeat Kyogre in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Honorable mentions

Umbreon: Snarl + Last Resort* and Foul Play

Snarl + Last Resort* and Foul Play Mandibuzz: Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse Diggersby: Mud Shot + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands

Mud Shot + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam

Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Swift and Dig

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback