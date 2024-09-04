  • home icon
Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition best team choices for Season 20

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 04, 2024 01:01 GMT
Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition
Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition team recommendations (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition makes its debut in the GO Battle League during Season 20. It will be available from 1 pm PT on September 4, 2024, till 1 pm PT on September 17, 2024. In the first week, the open Great League will run alongside it, while the open Ultra League will accompany it in the second.

The participation criteria for the Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little Edition are as follows:

  • Entrants must be part of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex.
  • Entrants must be less than or equal to 500 CP.

This article covers the best leads, switches, and closers for the Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little Edition.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

also-read-trending Trending

Best leads for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)
Best leads for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Pangoro

Average stats

  • Attack: 78.1
  • Defense: 53.6
  • Stamina: 76

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 5/15/14
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat

2) Shuckle or Shadow Shuckle

Average stats

  • Attack: 98.4
  • Defense: 185.2
  • Stamina: 124

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL must have

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Rock Throw
  • Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Rock Blast

3) Shadow Barboach

Average stats

  • Attack: 64.1 (+20%)
  • Defense: 63.4 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 95

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/13
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Mud Shot
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb

Honorable mentions

  • Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam
  • Drifloon and Shadow Drifloon: Astonish + Icy Wind and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Purrloin: Sucker Punch + Night Slash and Play Rough
  • Shadow Machoke: Karate Chop + Dynamic Punch and Cross Chop*
  • Pawniard: Fury Cutter + Iron Head and Night Slash

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Drapion

Average stats

  • Attack: 68.8
  • Defense: 77.9
  • Stamina: 67

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/10/12
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Poison Sting
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Crunch

2) Shadow Skorupi or Skorupi

Average stats

  • Attack: 57.8
  • Defense: 94.3
  • Stamina: 79

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/14
  • Candy XL must have

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Poison Sting
  • Charged Attacks: Aqua Tail and Cross Poison

3) Inkay

Average stats

  • Attack: 63.1
  • Defense: 66.2
  • Stamina: 94

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Psywave
  • Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Psybeam

Honorable mentions

  • Shuckle or Shadow Shuckle: Rock Throw + Stone Edge and Rock Blast
  • Swinub: Powder Snow + Icy Wind and Body Slam
  • Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Swift and Dig
  • Shadow Quagsire: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge
  • Barboach or SHadow Barboach: Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Mud Bomb

Best closers for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)
Best closers for Pokemon GO Galar Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Vullaby

Average stats

  • Attack: 57.3
  • Defense: 77.8
  • Stamina: 97

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/11/14
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Feint Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Brave Bird

2) Pangoro

Average stats

  • Attack: 78.1
  • Defense: 53.6
  • Stamina: 76

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 5/15/14
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Night Slash and Close Combat

3) Scrafty

Average stats

  • Attack: 65.1
  • Defense: 89.1
  • Stamina: 66

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/13
  • Candy XL not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Foul Play and Power-Up Punch

Honorable mentions

  • Umbreon: Snarl + Last Resort* and Foul Play
  • Mandibuzz: Snarl + Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse
  • Diggersby: Mud Shot + Fire Punch and Scorching Sands
  • Bronzor: Tackle + Payback and Heavy Slam
  • Galarian Zigzagoon: Tackle + Swift and Dig

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
