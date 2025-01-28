Pokemon GO Gumshoos: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Gumshoos, the Stakeout Pokemon, made its debut in the mobile game as part of the Alola region roster on March 1, 2022. Its detective-inspired design makes it visually striking, but it often gets overlooked in gameplay discussions despite being a Normal typing. While this Pokemon may not be a go-to pick for most trainers, its ability to resist Ghost-types gives it a niche role in certain scenarios.

Understanding Pokemon GO Gumshoos’ moveset, counters, and overall viability is essential for trainers who want to know if this Pokemon deserves a spot on their team.

Here’s an in-depth look at Gumshoos’ best movesets, counters, and overall performance in both PvP and PvE.

Pokemon GO Gumshoos best moveset

Gumshoos as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Gumshoos best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Bite

Bite Charged Attacks: Crunch and Hyper Fang

Pokemon GO Gumshoos best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Bite

Bite Charged Attacks: Crunch and Hyper Fang

Bite is Gumshoos' best Fast Move, allowing it to deal solid damage to Ghost-types. Crunch is the go-to Charged Move due to its low energy cost and synergy with Bite, further bolstering Gumshoos' ability to wall Ghost Pokemon.

Hyper Fang adds extra damage for neutral matchups, benefiting from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). Finally, Rock Tomb offers coverage, but its high energy cost makes it a less viable option in most scenarios.

Is Gumshoos good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Gumshoos in Pokemon GO PvP

Pokemon GO Gumshoos struggles to find a significant role in PvP due to its low bulk, lack of shield pressure, and mediocre stat distribution. Its max CP of 2470 makes it an expensive choice for Ultra League, and even then, it’s only useful as a hard counter to Ghost-types.

The investment of Stardust and XL Candy is not justified by its lackluster performance. Hence, trainers are better off considering more versatile options unless they’re specifically targeting Ghost Pokemon.

Gumshoos in Pokemon GO PvE

Pokemon GO Gumshoos fares even worse in PvE. Although Bite and Crunch allow it to fulfill a pseudo-Dark-type role, it’s far outclassed by actual Dark-types. Its other moves — Take Down, Hyper Fang, and Rock Tomb — either lack synergy or fail to offer significant utility against common raid bosses. As a result, it’s better to avoid using Gumshoos for raids or gym battles.

Pokemon GO Gumshoos: All moves and stats

Type: Normal

Base stats

Max CP: 2470

2470 Attack: 194

194 Defense: 113

113 Stamina: 204

Movepool

Fast Moves: Bite, Take Down

Bite, Take Down Charged Moves: Crunch, Hyper Fang, Rock Tomb

Pokemon GO Gumshoos' strengths and weaknesses

Gumshoos' type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses:

Takes 160% increased damage from Fighting-type attacks.

Resistances:

Takes 39% reduced damage from Ghost-type attacks.

Best counters to Gumshoos in Pokemon GO

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Pokemon GO Gumshoos is weak against Fighting moves. Here are some of the best counters:

Mega or Shadow Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

with Force Palm and Aura Sphere Mega or Shadow Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

with Counter and Focus Blast Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with Double Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega or Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

with Counter and Focus Blast Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

with Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Hariyama with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch Mega Gallade with Low Kick and Close Combat

with Low Kick and Close Combat Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

with Double Kick and Focus Blast Shadow Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Shadow Emboar with Low Kick and Focus Blast

with Low Kick and Focus Blast Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Focus Blast

with Psycho Cut and Focus Blast Shadow Regigigas with Hidden Power and Focus Blast

with Hidden Power and Focus Blast Shadow Sneasler with Rock Smash and Close Combat

with Rock Smash and Close Combat Hisuian Decidueye with Psycho Cut and Aura Sphere

with Psycho Cut and Aura Sphere Shadow Annihilape with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Breloom with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

with Force Palm and Dynamic Punch Marshadow with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Pheromosa with Low Kick and Focus Blast

For most trainers, Pokemon GO Gumshoos is not worth the investment. Its niche role as a Ghost-type counter may have situational value, but its low bulk, lack of versatility, and high resource cost make it a subpar choice in both PvP and PvE.

If you’re looking for a solid Normal or Dark-type option, there are plenty of better alternatives available.

