Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day overview: Best tips and tricks, and more

Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day will go live soon, highlighting Munchlax, the Baby Pokemon with a big appetite and an even bigger fan base. Hatch Day events are always a rewarding opportunity to earn unique bonuses, reduced hatch distances and shiny variants.
In this article, we will cover all the details, strategies, and top tips to make the most out of Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day.
Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day: Event overview
Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day will be running on Saturday, August 9, 2025, between 11 am to 5 pm, local time. During this six-hour window, Munchlax will hatch far more frequently from 2 km Eggs.
It’s also your best shot at finding a Shiny Munchlax, with boosted shiny odds throughout the event.
Event bonuses
Several helpful perks will be active during the event to maximize your rewards:
- Double Candy from hatching Eggs
- Increased chances of receiving 2 km Eggs from spinning PokeStops
- Boosted odds of hatching a Shiny Munchlax
Extended bonus: Half Egg distance
To help players prepare and hatch more efficiently, a special Extended Bonus will be active:
- Duration: Thursday, August 7, at 10 am to Saturday, August 9, at 5 pm (local time)
- Bonus: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance
Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day: Free Timed Research
A free, event-exclusive Timed Research will be available to all players. Completing this limited-time set of tasks will reward:
- One Incubator
- 5,000 XP
All tasks and rewards must be completed and claimed before 5 pm local time on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day: Paid Timed Research
For USD $1.99 (or local equivalent), players can access a premium set of Timed Research with exclusive bonuses:
- 2x hatch Stardust
- One Star Piece
- Two Super Incubators
- Additional mystery items
Web Store bonus: Ultra Ticket Box
A Munchlax Hatch Day Ultra Ticket Box will also be available via the Pokemon GO Web Store for USD $1.99. This bundle includes:
- The event ticket
- One Lucky Egg at no extra charge
This is a solid deal for players planning to participate in the event and hatch multiple Eggs.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day
- Stock 2 km Eggs early: Spin as many PokeStops as possible before and during the event to collect those crucial 2 km Eggs.
- Use your Incubators wisely: Take full advantage of the half hatch distance bonus and Super Incubators to hatch more Eggs in less time.
- Keep hatching: Shiny Munchlax has boosted odds, so try to hatch as many as you can.
- Maximize Stardust and XP: Use Star Piece and Lucky Egg to double your Stardust and XP gains.
- Walk efficiently: Plan a route that allows you to keep moving and spin new PokeStops to keep collecting Eggs as you go.
Pokemon GO Munchlax Hatch Day is a great chance to expand your collection, hunt for shinies, and rack up valuable items and rewards. Don’t forget to plan ahead and wrap up all tasks before the event ends at 5 pm local time.
