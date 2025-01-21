Pokemon GO Pangoro: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Pangoro has various attacks available at its disposal, each with a different purpose and damage output. The Fast Attack Karate Chop was added to its move pool in September 2024. Pangoro's competitive viability has significantly improved since then. However, it still has some notable weaknesses that an opposing Pokemon can take advantage of.

When a user teaches a Pangoro the right set of attacks, its performance in Raid Battles, Gym battles, and Trainer Battles improves. Here's an article for everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Pangoro's best moveset, counters, and competitive viability.

Pokemon GO Pangoro's best moveset

Pangoro, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Pangoro best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash

Pokemon GO Pangoro best PvE moveset

Fighting-type attacker

Fast Attack : Karate Chop

: Karate Chop Charged Attack: Close Combat

Fighting-type attacker

Fast Attack : Snarl

: Snarl Charged Attack: Night Slash

Is Pangoro good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Pangoro In Pokemon GO PvP

Pangoro is arguably one of the best Fighting-type Pokemon in the GO Battle League's Great League and Ultra League. Its Fast Attack Karate Chop generates energy super fast, allowing Trainers to access its three-bar Dark-type Charged Attack Night Slash quickly and its one-bar Fighting-type Charged Attack Close Combat in a short period.

Pokemon GO Pangoro's Night Slash is super-effective against Ghost- and Psychic-type picks. On the other hand, Normal-, Rock-, Steel-, Ice-, and Dark-type contenders take increased damage from Karate Chop and Close Combat.

Here is an overview of Pangoro's PvP rankings as of January 2025:

Great League : #13

: #13 Ultra League : #63

: #63 Master League: #81

Pangoro in Pokemon GO PvE

Pangoro's type is Fighting and Dark, making it versatile as either type of attacker. When using Pangoro as a Fighting-type attacker, it can learn Karate Chop and Close Combat to deal with Normal-, Rock-, Ice-, Steel-, and Dark-type Pokemon.

As long as Pokemon GO Pangoro is a Dark-type attacker with Snarl and Night Slash, it can effectively counter Ghost- and Psychic-type picks. Do note that your effort goes in vain when this creature is placed in a Gym to defend it, as it's defensively fragile.

Pokemon GO Pangoro: All moves and stats

Check out the stat spread and moves. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fast Attacks

Low Kick

Karate Chop

Bullet Punch

Snarl

Charged Attacks

Night Slash

Rock Slide

Iron Head

Close Combat

Base stat

Max CP : 3,281

: 3,281 Attack : 226

: 226 Defense : 146

: 146 Stamina: 216

Pokemon GO Pangoro's weaknesses and strengths

Pangoro's offensive and defensive type matchups. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Its weaknesses are:

Fairy

Fighting

Flying

Its resistances are:

Ghost

Psychic

Rock

Dark

This creature can inflict STAB super-effective damage on the following types:

Normal

Rock

Steel

Ice

Dark

Ghost

Psychic

Counters to Pokemon GO Pangoro

Great League counters: Dachsbun, Wigglytuff, Serperior, Jumpluff, Azumarill, Charjabug, Clodsire, Toxapex, Primeape, and Ariados.

Ultra League counters: Virizion, Galarian Weezing, Clefable, Venusaur, Shadow Nidoqueen, Primeape, Annihilape, Cresselia, and Tentacruel.

Master League counters: Togekiss, Primarina, Florges, Tapu Bulu, Xerneas, Groudon, Origin Palkia, Dragonite, and Yveltal.

PvE counters:

Mega Gardevoir : Charm and Dazzling Gleam

: Charm and Dazzling Gleam Incarnate Enamorus : Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam

: Fairy Wind and Dazzling Gleam Xerneas : Geomancy and Moonblast

: Geomancy and Moonblast Shadow Granbull : Charm and Play Rough

: Charm and Play Rough Togekiss : Charm and Dazzling Gleam

: Charm and Dazzling Gleam Primarina : Charm and Moon Blast

: Charm and Moon Blast Hatterene : Charm and Dazzling Gleam

: Charm and Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

