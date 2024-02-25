Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global provides trainers with an event-exclusive Special Research questline to participate in and complete. It revolves around the troublesome Team GO Rocket, including an encounter with the GO Rocket Boss Giovanni.

Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh Global is occurring on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, with the event running from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time each day.

Players get to choose between Diamond and Pearl badges through Road to Sinnoh Special Research. The former provides a guaranteed encounter with Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, while the latter provides one with Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend.

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space tasks and rewards: How to complete

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space has plenty of choices for players. They will have to choose between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup. The rewards are also influenced by your badge choice.

Choose Turtwig - GO Tour 2024 It's About Time and Space (Image via Niantic)

Choose Turtwig branch

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - Shadow Turtwig encounter

Rewards: 3x Turtwig Candy, 3x Turtwig Candy XL, 3000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 2 of 4

Catch Dialga / Palkia - Shadow Gible encounter

Power up Dragon-type Pokemon 10 times - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Dialga / Palkia Candy, 1x Dialga / Palkia Candy XL, 2024 XP

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 3 of 4

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Shadow Scizor encounter / Shadow Pinsir encounter

Activate Roar of Time's / Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect - Shadow Honchkrow encounter / Shadow Mismagius encounter

Rewards: 3x Dialga / Palkia Candy, 1x Dialga / Palkia Candy XL, Spiritomb encounter

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 4 of 4

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 1000 XP

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 2000 XP

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 3000 XP

Rewards: 3x Dialga Candy, 3x Palkia Candy, Giovanni battle encounter

Choose Chimchar - GO Tour 2024 It's About Time and Space (Image via Niantic)

Choose Chimchar branch

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - Shadow Chimchar encounter

Rewards: 3x Chimchar Candy, 3x Chimchar Candy XL, 3000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 2 of 4

Catch Dialga / Palkia - Shadow Gible encounter

Power up Dragon-type Pokemon 10 times - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Dialga / Palkia Candy, 1x Dialga / Palkia Candy XL, 2024 XP

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 3 of 4

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Shadow Scizor encounter / Shadow Pinsir encounter

Activate Roar of Time's / Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect - Shadow Honchkrow encounter / Shadow Mismagius encounter

Rewards: 3x Dialga / Palkia Candy, 1x Dialga / Palkia Candy XL, Spiritomb encounter

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 4 of 4

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 1000 XP

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 2000 XP

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 3000 XP

Rewards: 3x Dialga Candy, 3x Palkia Candy, Giovanni battle encounter

Choose Piplup - GO Tour 2024 It's About Time and Space (Image via Niantic)

Choose Piplup branch

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 1x Incense

Use an Incense - Shadow Piplup encounter

Rewards: 3x Piplup Candy, 3x Piplup Candy XL, 3000x Stardust

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 2 of 4

Catch Dialga / Palkia - Shadow Gible encounter

Power up Dragon-type Pokemon 10 times - 5000x Stardust

Rewards: 3x Dialga / Palkia Candy, 1x Dialga / Palkia Candy XL, 2024 XP

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 3 of 4

Evolve 3 Pokemon - Shadow Scizor encounter / Shadow Pinsir encounter

Activate Roar of Time's / Spacial Rend's Adventure Effect - Shadow Honchkrow encounter / Shadow Mismagius encounter

Rewards: 3x Dialga / Palkia Candy, 1x Dialga / Palkia Candy XL, Spiritomb encounter

Pokemon GO Tour 2024 Global Special Research It's About Time and Space: Step 4 of 4

Purify 1 Shadow Pokemon - 1000 XP

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon - 2000 XP

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon - 3000 XP

Rewards: 3x Dialga Candy, 3x Palkia Candy, Giovanni battle encounter

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Glimmers of Gratitude Research tasks || Is Origin Dialga with Roar of Time good? || Is Origin Palkia with Spacial Rend good? || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters