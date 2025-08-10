Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day overview: Best tips and tricks, and more

The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day is just around the corner, and some of the most renowned Legendary Pokemon will return to the limelight. During this special day, players will have the rare opportunity to battle Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, both packed with exclusive moves and crucial Adventure Effects.
Let’s break down all that you want to know, right from the schedule, bonuses, and the optimal strategies for getting the most out of Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day.
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day - Event overview
The Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day will be live on Sunday, August 10, 2025, from 11 am to 5 pm local time. The event provides bonus rewards, increased availability of raid passes, and even ticketed benefits for those looking to extend their rewards further.
The two Legendaries in the limelight will have exclusive attacks that cannot be acquired right now with TMs, so this is a limited-time window to get them.
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day - Featured Raid Bosses
Two Legendary Pokemon will dominate raids during this event:
- Origin Forme Dialga: Possible Shiny encounter; comes with the exclusive Charged Attack Roar of Time.
- Origin Forme Palkia: Possible Shiny encounter; comes with the exclusive Charged Attack Spacial Rend.
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day - Exclusive Adventure Effects
Roar of Time (Dialga)
- Unlockable by catching an Origin Forme Dialga from raids.
- Activate by spending 5,000 Stardust + 5 Dialga Candy.
- Effect: Pauses timers on Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces for 6 minutes.
- Extendable in 6-minute increments, up to 2 hours per tap and 24 hours total.
- Cannot run alongside other Adventure Effects.
Spacial Rend (Palkia)
- Unlockable by catching an Origin Forme Palkia from raids.
- Activate by spending 5,000 Stardust + 5 Palkia Candy.
- Effect: Increases the range of wild Pokemon spawning for 10 minutes.
- Extendable in 10-minute increments, up to 2 hours per tap and 24 hours total.
- Cannot run alongside other Adventure Effects.
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day - Free Event bonuses
- Remote Raid Pass limit boosted to 20 (Aug 9 at 2 pm to Aug 10 at 8 pm PDT).
- Up to six free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.
- Increased Shiny odds for Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia.
- 1.5x XP from all Raid Battles.
- Higher chance of earning Rare Candy XL from in-person raids.
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day - Ticketed bonuses ($4.99 USD)
Available only until Aug 10, 2025, at 5 pm local time in the in-game shop. Ticket holders will receive:
- +8 Raid Passes from Gym spins (14 total for the day).
- 1 Rare Candy XL for each Origin Forme Dialga or Palkia caught.
- 3x XP from Raid Battles.
- 2x Stardust from Raid Battles.
Event-exclusive Web Store Bundle
The Ultra Unlock Origin Raid Day Ultra Ticket Box will also be available via the Pokemon GO Web Store for the same price, including:
- Event ticket
- Bonus Premium Battle Pass
Best tips for maximizing Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day
- Plan your Raid route: Map out local Gyms ahead of time to chain raids efficiently.
- Stock up on Revives & Potions: Dialga and Palkia are tanky bosses; you’ll need plenty of healing items.
- Coordinate with your friends: More trainers mean faster clears and more chances at Shiny encounters.
- Use Type advantages: Dialga is weak to Fighting- and Ground-types, and Palkia is weak to Dragon- and Fairy-types.
- Use Lucky Eggs during Raids: Stack XP bonuses from the event and tickets.
Pokemon GO Ultra Unlock: Origin Raid Day is looking to be a rewarding time, with rare Legendaries, extra rewards, and quality-of-life Adventure Effects.
