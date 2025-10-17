Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Big Ol' Bunnelby (side mission)

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, side quests provide a welcome diversion from the main plot and allow players to discover new locations, interact with quirky NPCs, and earn useful rewards. A Big Ol' Bunnelby is one such quest that takes you on a brief search for a particularly aggressive Pokemon that is causing trouble in Lumiose City.

Ad

It’s a fun mix of exploration and battling an Alpha. This guide will walk you through every side objective, whether your goal is to finish them all or simply earn some simple rewards.

How to start the A Big Ol’ Bunnelby Side Quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Where to find the A Big Ol’ Bunnelby side quest location (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

You can begin this quest by going to the Looker Bureau and talking to Emma. She will inform you on a peculiar report involving an oversized, hostile Bunnelby spotted in the vicinity. After agreeing to assist, your next stop will be Wild Zone 3 in Rouge Plaza, where you will meet Trevelle.

Ad

Trending

You will find Trevelle standing beside a tree, eager to share what he’s witnessed, a massive Bunnelby causing a stir in the area. After your chat, Trevelle will move to Wild Zone 4, near a narrow alleyway where the creature was last spotted. Follow his trail to continue the mission.

Also read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A side mission: Tracking down and battling the Alpha Bunnelby

Alpha Bunnelby that you will encounter during the quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Eventually, you will encounter a giant-sized Bunnelby, which immediately triggers a battle. This is not your ordinary Bunnelby. It's an Alpha variant, boasting higher stats with more aggression. Since it’s a Normal-type Pokemon, the best counter is a Fighting-type to exploit its weakness.

Ad

Maintain the pressure throughout battle, using strong physical attacks to wear down its health. Once its HP is low enough, you can either throw a Poke Ball to attempt a capture or just defeat it outright to complete the mission. Either approach will be considered a successful result.

Also read: All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Mission rewards

Trevelle will reward you upon completing the quest (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Report to Trevelle after defeating the Alpha Bunnelby to get your rewards. You will receive:

Ad

Fresh Water ×2

400 Poke Dollars

Also read: Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex

A Big Ol’ Bunnelby is not be the longest side quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A, but it’s a rewarding diversion filled with character interactions and a challenging mini-battle. Be sure to check back with Emma afterwards. You never know what other mysteries the Looker Bureau might uncover next.

Also read: How to get Master Ball in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ad

If you are interested in other topics related to Legends Z-A, check out these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨