Pokemon Legends Z-A walkthrough: How to complete A Big Ol' Bunnelby (side mission)

In Pokemon Legends Z-A, side quests provide a welcome diversion from the main plot and allow players to discover new locations, interact with quirky NPCs, and earn useful rewards. A Big Ol' Bunnelby is one such quest that takes you on a brief search for a particularly aggressive Pokemon that is causing trouble in Lumiose City.
It’s a fun mix of exploration and battling an Alpha. This guide will walk you through every side objective, whether your goal is to finish them all or simply earn some simple rewards.
How to start the A Big Ol’ Bunnelby Side Quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
You can begin this quest by going to the Looker Bureau and talking to Emma. She will inform you on a peculiar report involving an oversized, hostile Bunnelby spotted in the vicinity. After agreeing to assist, your next stop will be Wild Zone 3 in Rouge Plaza, where you will meet Trevelle.
You will find Trevelle standing beside a tree, eager to share what he’s witnessed, a massive Bunnelby causing a stir in the area. After your chat, Trevelle will move to Wild Zone 4, near a narrow alleyway where the creature was last spotted. Follow his trail to continue the mission.
Also read: All Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Pokemon Legends Z-A side mission: Tracking down and battling the Alpha Bunnelby
Eventually, you will encounter a giant-sized Bunnelby, which immediately triggers a battle. This is not your ordinary Bunnelby. It's an Alpha variant, boasting higher stats with more aggression. Since it’s a Normal-type Pokemon, the best counter is a Fighting-type to exploit its weakness.
Maintain the pressure throughout battle, using strong physical attacks to wear down its health. Once its HP is low enough, you can either throw a Poke Ball to attempt a capture or just defeat it outright to complete the mission. Either approach will be considered a successful result.
Also read: All Mable's Research and rewards in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Mission rewards
Report to Trevelle after defeating the Alpha Bunnelby to get your rewards. You will receive:
- Fresh Water ×2
- 400 Poke Dollars
Also read: Complete Pokemon Legends Z-A Pokedex
A Big Ol’ Bunnelby is not be the longest side quest in Pokemon Legends Z-A, but it’s a rewarding diversion filled with character interactions and a challenging mini-battle. Be sure to check back with Emma afterwards. You never know what other mysteries the Looker Bureau might uncover next.
Also read: How to get Master Ball in Pokemon Legends Z-A
If you are interested in other topics related to Legends Z-A, check out these articles:
- Legends Z-A file size explored
- How to sneak in Legends Z-A
- 6 best Legends Z-A combat tips you need to know
- How to get Shiny Mareep in Legends Z-A for free
- Can you trade Pokemon holding Mega Stones in Legends Z-A?
- Should you play Pokemon X and Y before Legends Z-A?
- How to get preorder bonus in Legends Z-A
- How to get money easily in Legends Z-A
- Legends Z-A DLC announced, with Mega X and Y for beloved Gen I
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨