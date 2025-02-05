  • home icon
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event: Missions, rewards, and best decks to use

By Aashish Victor
Modified Feb 05, 2025 12:17 GMT
Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event: Missions, rewards and best decks to use
Everything to know about Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event is live from February 4 and will run until February 25, 2025. During this event, players can compete in Versus Event Matches to earn exclusive emblems, experience, and rewards. Additionally, completing event-related missions grants Shinedust — which can be used to craft cosmetics, and Pack Hourglass — which helps in acquiring booster packs.

Whether you're a seasoned player or just getting started, here’s everything you need to know about missions, rewards, and the best decks to use.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event: Missions and rewards

Emblem progression for the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Emblem progression for the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Emblems

Winning Versus battles will earn you unique emblems that can be displayed on your profile:

  • White Emblem – Win 1 Versus battle
  • Bronze Emblem – Win 5 Versus battles
  • Silver Emblem – Win 25 Versus battles
  • Gold Emblem – Win 45 Versus battles

Space-Time Smackdown Event Missions

Completing event missions rewards you with Shinedust and Pack Hourglass to help in acquire cosmetics and packs.

Shinedust Rewards:

  • Win 1 Versus battle – 50 Shinedust
  • Win 3 Versus battles – 100 Shinedust
  • Win 5 Versus battles – 200 Shinedust
  • Win 10 Versus battles – 500 Shinedust
  • Win 25 Versus battles – 1000 Shinedust
  • Win 50 Versus battles – 2000 Shinedust

Pack Hourglass Rewards:

  • Participate in 1 Versus battle – 3 Pack Hourglass
  • Participate in 3 Versus battles – 3 Pack Hourglass
  • Participate in 5 Versus battles – 6 Pack Hourglass
  • Participate in 10 Versus battles – 12 Pack Hourglass

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event: Best decks to use

Best deck to use during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Best deck to use during the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This event lasts for three weeks and does not require a winning streak, making it more accessible for players using lower-powered decks.

Here are some of the best deck options to use:

  • Dialga ex and Yanmega ex
  • Dialga ex and Melmetal
  • Darkrai ex and Weavile ex
  • Mewtwo ex and Gardevoir
  • Pikachu ex
  • Gyarados ex
  • Charizard ex and Moltres ex
  • Infernape ex and Moltres ex
  • Celebi ex and Serperior

Earning emblem as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Earning emblem as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Space-Time Smackdown Emblem Event offers generous rewards for both casual and competitive players. Whether you're aiming for the Gold Emblem or just collecting Shinedust and Pack Hourglasses — participating in battles is well worth the effort.

One good thing about this event is that you are not restricted from experimenting with fun combinations. So try out different decks, find what works best for you, and enjoy the battles.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
