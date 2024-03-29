My Hello Kitty - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

My Hello Kitty is an extremely fun roleplay experience in Roblox where you get to serve delicious desserts and coffee. The place is crawling with tourists and it is your job to set up a nice little cafe, inspired by the anthropomorphic Hello Kitty and her fictional world. You will be lost in the game for hours trying to build your cafe from scratch, hiring new employees, and serving customers.

While indulging in the game, you have the opportunity to participate in the Hunt event's quest. This quest integrates seamlessly into the game's main flow and does not require you to tackle daunting bosses or set off on treasure hunts.

How to obtain The Hunt: My Hello Kitty badge?

The event quest (Image via Roblox)

The event quest in My Hello Kitty

The quest is very simple because you only have to serve 100 customers. This quest is part of the main gameplay loop itself, so you won't have to go out of your way to complete it.

To finish the quest, ensure you complete the basic setup and hire staff at the cafe. They will handle operations such as taking orders, serving customers, preparing food, and collecting bills, thus allowing the quest to be completed automatically.

You must start earning in-game currencies, like coins and gems, to complete the quest as quickly as possible. With these resources at your disposal, you can acquire more chairs and hire extra cooks, cashiers, and waiters. Additionally, money can be used to purchase highly efficient equipment. Once you have served 100 customers, the badge will be added to your account.

How to play the game?

The busy cafe (Image via Roblox)

As soon you are summoned into the game, you will see a plot with a building. You need to go into the building and follow the pink light to complete setting up the place. Press all the blue buttons to start getting equipment and place them strategically to make space for seating as many customers as possible.

To hire more staff members, exit the building and go to the vending machine on the left side, then interact with it. You can hire more staff using the Gacha Tix you earn by serving customers. Start assigning them by clicking on the icon with the Hello Kitty image on it. Under the cafe tab, click on the available plus sign to assign tasks to the newly added staff members.

FAQs on completing quests in My Hello Kitty

The event badge (Image via Roblox)

Is there a Hunt event banner in My Hello Kitty?

No, there is no banner created by the developers but it is confirmed on the game's homepage that serving 100 customers will make you eligible for the event badge.

Can I start the quest in My Hello Kitty and go back later to finish it?

Yes, the quest allows you to do that.

Can I buy staff members with Robux in My Hello Kitty?

Yes, you can use Robux to buy coins in the game. Coins can help you buy more staff members and also better equipment.

Is this quest in My Hello Kitty for only girls?

No, anyone can play the game and win the badge.

