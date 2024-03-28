Spray Paint! - Roblox The Hunt: First Edition

Spray Paint! is a simple simulation game on the Roblox platform in which you can express your creativity by spraying virtual graffiti on various surfaces within the game environment. The game provides you with a wide array of colors and tools to create your own artwork. You can also share your creations with others and collaborate on artistic projects within the game.

Although Spray Paint! does not typically offer ant quests or mini-games, the Hunt event's quest adds an element of adventure to the game. This quest tasks you with going on a treasure hunt and locating some valuable assets. Essentially, the developers want players to explore the map in search of other locations to draw and hang out virtually. Keep reading to find out more about the quest and how you can finish it.

How to obtain The Hunt: Spray Paint! badge?

The quest in the game (Image via Roblox)

The event quest in Spray Paint!

The quest is to find Hobo Joe's spray cans and return them to him. A thief has taken his spray cans and taken off. The quest will test your art skills and also your eye for detail since you have to find nine cans that are spread across the map. The quest is pretty straightforward, but it may take a while to complete.

Once all the cans have been successfully returned to the Hobo Joe NPC, he will repay you by offering an event badge. You can take your time to explore as the cans are visible only to you, and there is no race to be the first to grab them. The locations of the cans are fixed, so you can ask friends for help if you want to find them faster.

How to complete the quest?

Completing the Roblox quest (Image via Roblox)

After your avatar is summoned, head to the skate park area and look for a building near it with a board that has 'I heart NY' drawn on it. Look for a dumpster near the building where you will find the NPC, Hobo Joe. Interact with him, and he will explain the quest to you.

The thief NPC can be found in the subway, the entrance to which is around the same park. The thief will ask you to draw a self-portrait first and then give out information about the cans. Don't worry, he will accept most paintings. Once done, return to him, and he will tell you that you need to find the cans. So start looking around and collect them all. Go back to Hobo Joe to collect the badge after collecting all nine cans.

FAQs on completing quests in Spray Paint!

The spray cans (Image via Roblox)

How long does it take to complete the quest in Spray Paint!?

The whole thing should take about 15-20 minutes, as you don't have to learn any controls. You just need to run around and find the cans.

Do you need to pay the thief to complete the quest in Spray Paint!?

No, he is programmed to say that. You can continue to chat with him for all the information about the cans.

Is the badge given immediately after completing the quest in Spray Paint!?

Yes, it is added to your account immediately.

Do you need to use Robux to complete the quest in Spray Paint!?

No, the game developers want you to only run around, discover new locations, and maybe meet new people.

