Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Djokovic defeats Basic in Toronto after Chung withdrawal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    08 Aug 2018, 01:02 IST
NovakDjokovic - cropped
Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic returned to the hard courts with a 6-3 7-6 (7-3) win over lucky loser Mirza Basic at the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The Serbian has rebuilt on clay and grass this year following a difficult stretch with injuries and the Wimbledon champion had too much for his modest opponent on Tuesday.

Ninth seed Djokovic had been set to face Hyeon Chung, his conqueror at the Australian Open, but a back injury to the South Korean handed Basic his opportunity in this clash.

Yet Djokovic ensured there would be no extended run for the Bosnian despite a second-set wobble, progressing to set up a second-round meeting with wild card Peter Polansky.

Playing for the first time since Wimbledon, Djokovic made a slow start but grew into the first set to claim the second of two break points and a lead at 4-2, sealing a comfortable opener with an ace.

The heavy favourite seemingly teed up the second set with a series of comfortable holds, but Basic delayed his opponent for a time and worked hard to keep pace in one sensational rally in the sixth game.

Djokovic quickly moved up a gear and the underdog sent a tired forehand into the net to slip behind, but the former world number one's next service game was poor and he screamed in frustration as a powerful Basic winner cancelled out the second-set advantage.

Basic completely lost his composure at 5-5 and was broken to love after hammering a volley long, but Djokovic stuttered again and a double-fault took the match to a tie-break.

Finally, four-time champion Djokovic pulled clear to clinch victory and salute the crowd.

Omnisport
NEWS
Raonic wins, Sock loses in first round at Toronto
RELATED STORY
Raonic advances in Toronto, Klahn springs Ferrer surprise
RELATED STORY
Injured Chung out of French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Novak Djokovic may skip Wimbledon after...
RELATED STORY
Djokovic and Anderson link up in star-studded Rogers Cup...
RELATED STORY
Nadal to face lucky loser Bolelli after Dolgopolov...
RELATED STORY
Zverev earns shot at Chung revenge
RELATED STORY
The Big Four's Dominance in Tennis
RELATED STORY
Djokovic comfortable in opening Sandgren win
RELATED STORY
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic? The 'GOAT'...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us