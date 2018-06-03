Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Domineering Serena sets up Sharapova showdown

Serena Williams will face old foe Maria Sharapova in a clash of the titans in Paris after beating Julia Goerges in straight sets.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 03 Jun 2018, 00:25 IST
42
SerenaWilliamscropped
Serena Williams unleashes a forehand in her win over Julie Goerges

Serena Williams set up a mouth-watering fourth-round showdown with Maria Sharapova at the French Open by beating Julia Goerges on a warm Saturday evening in Paris.

Williams said she was not putting too much expectation on her shoulders in her first grand slam since giving birth nine months ago, but she breezed into the last 16 with a 6-3 6-4 win over Goerges.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion had too much power for the 11th seed, who was broken three times as she felt the force of one of the all-time greats.

Williams, unseeded at Roland Garros, turned 'super hero' again in her Wakanda-inspired catsuit on Court Suzanne Lenglen and will take on old foe Sharapova in a last-16 contest on Monday which is not to be missed.

Williams said "the real Serena came out" when she fought back from a set down to beat Ashleigh Barty in the second round and the 36-year-old turned up from the start against Goerges.

She put the German under pressure, roaring after claiming an early break for a 3-1 lead and dictated rallies from the baseline, while serving with increasing assurance.

Williams finished off the set with a fierce smash and was in no mood to hang around as she fizzed a ferocious forehand return beyond Goerges to go a break up at 2-1 in the second.

Goerges broke back immediately when the fired-up American got too much on a forehand, but the three-time French Open champion earned three break points in the next game and fired away a backhand winner for a 3-2 lead.

From there it was plain sailing as Williams marched on towards the fourth round, swatting away another perfectly executed overhead before Goerges drilled a backhand long to bow out.

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN  
Williams bt Goerges [11] 6-3 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS  
Williams – 20/12
Goerges – 23/23

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS 
Williams – 3/3
Goerges – 11/2

BREAK POINTS WON 
Williams – 3/11
Goerges – 1/1

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE  
Williams – 63 
Goerges – 63

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE 
Williams – 85/50
Goerges – 65/37

TOTAL POINTS 
Williams – 69
Goerges – 51

Serena back on clay, Sharapova wins thriller
RELATED STORY
Sharapova ready to 'bring it' in potential Serena clash
RELATED STORY
Nadal, Sharapova survive scares as Serena returns
RELATED STORY
Serena could face Sharapova in 4th round at French Open
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal looks to complete first...
RELATED STORY
Williams overwhelms Goerges at French Open; Sharapova next
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Mike Tyson looks on as Serena Williams wins
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Goerges sets up match vs Williams in Paris
RELATED STORY
French Open glance: Serena Williams, Sharapova near matchup
RELATED STORY
Serena fights back, Halep strolls in Paris
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...