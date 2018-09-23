Simon ends Bachinger fairytale to lift Metz title
Matthias Bachinger's fairytale run at the Moselle Open came to an end in Sunday's final as Gilles Simon claimed his third title in Metz.
Bachinger, ranked 166, had been the surprise package at the ATP 250 event as he surged into his maiden final, sending Kei Nishikori packing along the way.
The final proved a step too far, though, as Simon cruised to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 win to add to his crowns in 2010 and 2013.
Bachinger found himself immediately under pressure as Simon fashioned two break points, but the German showed the grit he has all week to fend them off and hold serve.
He could not repeat that four games later, though, but he quickly pegged Simon back to bring the set back on serve at 4-4.
Bachinger had three chances to take the opener at 6-5, however they passed him by and Simon edged ahead by claiming the tie-break.
While the first set was close, the second was far from it as Simon broke twice and raced to victory, his experience proving too much for Bachinger at the end of a memorable week.
