5 best Wednesday Night Wars TV specials of 2020

When the Wednesday Night Wars between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite began in 2019, many fans thought of the legendary war between WWE and WCW. Like that unforgettable battle for ratings, the modern day comparison motivated both companies to step their game up. Every week, they hope to deliver must-see wrestling content.

In 2020, both shows started using TV specials that were more like mini pay-per-views. In doing so, they wanted to entice viewers to choose one side over the other. The Wednesday Night Wars have often split the fans' views over which company delivered the better show on any given week. These specials have ramped up the competition even more.

With over 13 different TV specials in the Wednesday Night Wars this year, the battle has been fierce between the opposing shows. Let's take a look at this year's five best TV specials on WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite.

#5 NXT Great American Bash (Wednesday Night Wars - July 1st & 8th)

Relive the return of The Great American Bash to the sound of “One Turns To None” by @AAofficial! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/4hIChBChT3 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 2, 2020

To compete with Fyter Fest on AEW Dynamite, WWE brought back the Great American Bash on the July 1 and July 8 episodes of WWE NXT. Beginning with this show, NXT has brought back a old WCW hallmarks during the Wednesday Night Wars.

The first night of the Great American Bash was headlined by a dream match between Sasha Banks and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. Banks, a top star on the main roster, returned to NXT for this remarkable match. This marquee bout helped propel NXT to one of their highest rated segments in the Wednesday Night Wars this year.

The main event of the second night was one of the most highly anticipated encounters in NXT history. North American Champion Keith Lee defeated NXT Champion Adam Cole to win the brand's main title. With the victory, he become its first dual singles titleholder.

Plenty of fun contests were sprinkled across the two shows. Tegan Nox triumphed in a Fatal 4-Way to become Shirai's next contender. Plus, Dexter Lumis beat Roderick Strong in a Strap Match. In this two-week stretch, WWE NXT brought out the best of its roster. In doing so, they won the ratings battle of the Wednesday Night Wars for two consecutive weeks.