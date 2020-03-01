6 wrestling rumors we hope are true and 6 we hope aren't: Vince McMahon 'determined' to make top RAW star World Champion, WWE fails to get megastar for WrestleMania 36 match

Vince McMahon (left); Goldberg and Paul Heyman (right)

Welcome to this week's edition of wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't! It's been a crazy week in the world of wrestling and as of this writing, the week concluded with AEW Revolution - a fantastic PPV as expected.

WWE caused a stir with the decision in Crown Jewel to put the Universal Championship on Goldberg and there's an unexpected name working with the upcoming storyline.

Let's cut to the chase and jump right into the week's rumors!

#6. Hope is true: Vince McMahon 'determined' to make a top RAW star World Champion

Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon has big plans for WrestleMania 36. As you know by now, the event will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre - the 2020 Royal Rumble winner. The idea is a coronation for the Scotsman - something that is long overdue.

The best part of the story is how it dates to a decade back when Vince McMahon introduced Drew McIntyre as a future World Champion and he was the "Chosen One". As it turns out, the boss hasn't forgotten it either and is 'determined' to make McIntyre the World Champion.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz about how McIntyre was 'always' going to be an immense success:

I know that Vince McMahon is still determined to make Drew McIntyre a world champion because a long, long time ago, Vince McMahon said this is a future world champion and Vince McMahon is still determined to prove himself right. Drew McIntyre, when he came back, was always going to be an immense success.

We hope this is true because it's one of the parts of WrestleMania 36 that has seemingly received no criticism or controversy. Based on the way things sound, McIntyre will have his long-overdue coronation - almost 11 years after it was first predicted.

