Angels honour Skaggs' memory with no-hitter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Jul 2019, 11:14 IST
Angels honor Tyler Skaggs at Friday's game
Angels honor Tyler Skaggs at Friday's game

The Los Angeles Angels honoured the late Tyler Skaggs during a 13-0 thrashing of the Seattle Mariners in MLB on Friday.

Former Angels pitcher Skaggs died in his hotel room in Texas on July 1. He was 27.

The Angels dropped the Mariners 13-0 and Los Angeles never allowed a hit.

Taylor Cole and Felix Pena combined to toss a no-hitter in the win, the team's first since Jared Weaver on May 2, 2012, 10 days after Skaggs made his MLB debut.

In the first inning on the first pitch Mike Trout saw, the two-time MVP hit a 454-foot home run wearing Skaggs' number 45.

Los Angeles went on to score seven runs in the top half of the first as Trout would tally two extra-base hits and drive in four runs.

He reached base his first five times, driving in six runs in the win.

Skaggs' mother, Debbie, threw out the first pitch of the game. The woman who was the lefty's first pitching coach did exactly what the universe wanted.

She delivered a strike right on the money and could not contain her emotion on the mound.

