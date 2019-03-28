Athletics acquire Morales from Blue Jays

The Oakland Athletics have filled a Matt Olson-sized hole in their lineup, acquiring Kendrys Morales from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays announced they have traded first baseman/designated hitter Morales and cash considerations to Oakland for infielder Jesus Lopez and international slot money.

The trade is clearly a move for the Athletics, which somewhat makes up for the loss of Olson, who recently underwent surgery on his right hand.

Morales, while not nearly the defensive first baseman Olson is, still has the ability to play first base and is coming off five straight 20-homer seasons, including a 21-home run performance in 2018.

Olson, 24, is a better hitter, but Morales, 35, gives the A's a man who can hit left handed and do so passably at least until the younger player gets back.

He also gives the team a lefty off the bench when the other first baseman comes back.