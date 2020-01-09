Brewers manager Counsell extends contract

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell signed a three-year contract extension, the MLB franchise confirmed.

Wednesday's announcement will see Counsell, 49, remain in Milwaukee until at least 2023.

Counsell – already the longest-tenured manager in the National League – has guided the Brewers to back-to-back playoff appearances since taking over in May 2015.

"Look, you know this job doesn't have much security. That's what it tells you, right?" Counsell said. "I think we've taken steps to put the franchise in a good place.

"That's going to be the job moving forward -- to keep it in a good place and to keep us contending for playoff appearances and World Series titles. That's our mission going forward, and hopefully with some stability, that helps us do that."

Manager Craig Counsell has been signed to a 3-year contract extension through the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/Xlsq7gCaOI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 8, 2020

Counsell, who has amassed a 405-381 record since being appointed, was entering the final year of his contract with the Brewers.

"I think [continuity] is one of the reasons we've been successful," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.

Stearns added: "I'd say one of the reasons Craig and I have been able to forge a relationship that has worked is because neither of us 'sell.

Advertisement

"We discuss and we talk, but no one is trying to sell anything. We're able to have conversations where we discuss what's in the best interest of our organisation and what's in the best interest of the team. That's where the focus is."