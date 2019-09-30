Cardinals secure NL Central title after topping Cubs

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 30 Sep 2019, 07:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Goldschmidt

The St Louis Cardinals claimed the MLB's National League Central title with a 9-0 rout of the Chicago Cubs.

Sunday's victory improved the Cardinals' record to 91-71, and they completed the regular season in dominant fashion to finish two games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers, who lost to the Colorado Rockies in 13 innings.

Paul Goldschmidt went three for four, hit a home run and tallied two RBIs for St Louis, while Matt Carpenter notched three RBIs of his own.

The Cubs, who before the game fired manager Joe Maddon, managed only three hits, with Jack Flaherty striking out six in seven scoreless innings.

The Cardinals now turn their attention to the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, which gets underway on Wednesday.

Lynn leads Rangers past Yankees

Lance Lynn tallied 10 strikeouts as the Texas Rangers topped the New York Yankees 6-1.

Brad Miller went four for five and hit two home runs but the Miami Marlins topped the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3.

Advertisement

Matt Thaiss hit a pair of home runs and drove in four in the Los Angeles Angels' 8-5 loss to the Houston Astros.

Reds win but Peraza struggles

Jose Peraza went 0 for five as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1.

Washington's Matt Adams went 0 for four in the Nationals' 8-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Wilkerson with a highlight-reel catch!

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson hauls in arguably the most spectacular catch of 2019.

At the buzzer, we have a catch of the year candidate. pic.twitter.com/oj9zt2tZjF — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2019

Sunday's results

Washington Nationals 8-2 Cleveland Indians

Texas Rangers 6-1 New York Yankees

Miami Marlins 4-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-0 San Francisco Giants

Boston Red Sox 5-4 Baltimore Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 Tampa Bay Rays

Houston Astros 8-5 Los Angeles Angels

Chicago White Sox 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Colorado Rockies 4-3 Milwaukee Brewers

Seattle Mariners 3-1 Oakland Athletics

Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 San Diego Padres

Kansas City Royals 5-4 Minnesota Twins

New York Mets 7-6 Atlanta Braves

St Louis Cardinals 9-0 Chicago Cubs

Brewers at Nationals

Playoff baseball has finally arrived. Nationals ace Max Scherzer (11-7, 2.93 ERA) faces Brandon Woodruff (11-3, 3.62) in the wild-card clash.