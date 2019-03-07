×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Closer Jose Leclerc, Rangers agree to $14.75M, 4-year deal

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    07 Mar 2019, 00:07 IST
AP Image

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Jose Leclerc and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $14.75 million, four-year contract, a deal that covers the seasons the closer would be eligible for salary arbitration.

Leclerc gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $2.25 million in 2020, $4 million in 2021 and $4.75 million in 2022. The Rangers has a 2023 option for $6 million with a $750,000 buyout and a 2024 option at $6.25 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Leclerc would be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. The deal could be worth $26.25 million over six years.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Leclerc became the Rangers' closer last season and went 2-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He converted his final 12 chances and finished with a 21-inning scoreless streak. He led big league relievers with a .126 opponents' batting average.

Texas announced the deal Wednesday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Paying full Bryce: Harper, Phils agree to record $330M deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Wilson Ramos, Mets agree to $19M, 2-year deal
RELATED STORY
AP source: Grandal, Brewers agree to $18.25M, 1-year deal
RELATED STORY
MLB, union, Cuba reach deal for players to sign
RELATED STORY
Spring roundup: Farquhar returns, Syndergaard goes wild
RELATED STORY
Royals' Perez hurts elbow ligament in blow to Royals
RELATED STORY
Rangers SS Andrus in much different spot with Beltre retired
RELATED STORY
Fans inform Phillies of Harper news during spring game
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Rangers claim INF Asuaje off waivers
RELATED STORY
Rockies' Arenado says 'my heart was here' after $260M deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us