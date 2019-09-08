Diamondbacks now 1.5 games out of NL wildcard race
The Arizona Diamondbacks have put together an impressive dozen games, beating the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Saturday.
Arizona have been so successful over that stretch that they are now 1.5 games out of the National League (NL) wildcard race, with the help of a Chicago Cubs loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Diamondbacks have gone 11-1, with their most recent win a 2-0 victory over Cincinnati, and trail only the Washington Nationals and Chicago in the wildcard standings.
Rookie pitcher Alex Young kept the Reds at bay as he struck out 12 in eight innings of work. He allowed just two hits toeing the rubber.
But it was also a low-scoring night for the Diamondbacks, whose two runs came in the fourth. Ketel Marte hit an RBI single and Christian Walker hit a groundout that scored Marte.
Luis Castillo was tagged with the loss.
Happ shines for Yankees
J.A. Happ kept Boston scoreless into the seventh inning (7 Ks, two hits) of the New York Yankees' 5-1 win over the Red Sox.
Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 18th win after pitching seven solid innings for the Houston Astros in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.
Ryan McBroom finished the night with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Rosario struggles
The New York Mets were shut out by the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, and leadoff hitter Amed Rosario had the worst night after he finished 0 for four at the plate.
Aaron Brooks gave up six runs on six hits in 2.2 innings for the Baltimore Orioles, who went on to lose 9-4 to the Texas Rangers.
Braves' double play
The Atlanta Braves turned around a 9-3 double play.
The old 9-3 double play.— MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2019
(MLB x @ScottsLawnCare) pic.twitter.com/wH43a03ZAT
There was no doubt about a home run from Astros star Alex Bregman.
Breg to the train tracks. pic.twitter.com/dunEVHoI2S— MLB (@MLB) September 8, 2019
Saturday's results
New York Yankees 5-1 Boston Red Sox
Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 Cincinnati Reds
Kansas City Royals 7-2 Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Toronto Blue Jays
Texas Rangers 9-4 Baltimore Orioles
St Louis Cardinals 10-1 Pittsburgh Pirates
Los Angeles Angels 8-7 Chicago White Sox
Houston Astros 2-1 Seattle Mariners
Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Chicago Cubs
Minnesota Twins 5-3 Cleveland Indians
Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 New York Mets
Atlanta Braves 5-4 Washington Nationals
San Diego Padres 3-0 Colorado Rockies
Oakland Athletics 10-2 Detroit Tigers
San Francisco Giants 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers
Indians at Twins
Cleveland are so close to making it over the hump in the American League (AL) wildcard race, but they dropped game two against AL Central-leading Minnesota on Saturday. The Indians will try to get one back in the series finale on Sunday and do so with Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.71 ERA) starting on the mound.