Diamondbacks now 1.5 games out of NL wildcard race

Alex Young

The Arizona Diamondbacks have put together an impressive dozen games, beating the Cincinnati Reds in MLB on Saturday.

Arizona have been so successful over that stretch that they are now 1.5 games out of the National League (NL) wildcard race, with the help of a Chicago Cubs loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Diamondbacks have gone 11-1, with their most recent win a 2-0 victory over Cincinnati, and trail only the Washington Nationals and Chicago in the wildcard standings.

Rookie pitcher Alex Young kept the Reds at bay as he struck out 12 in eight innings of work. He allowed just two hits toeing the rubber.

But it was also a low-scoring night for the Diamondbacks, whose two runs came in the fourth. Ketel Marte hit an RBI single and Christian Walker hit a groundout that scored Marte.

Luis Castillo was tagged with the loss.

Happ shines for Yankees

J.A. Happ kept Boston scoreless into the seventh inning (7 Ks, two hits) of the New York Yankees' 5-1 win over the Red Sox.

Justin Verlander got his MLB-leading 18th win after pitching seven solid innings for the Houston Astros in a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Ryan McBroom finished the night with two doubles and three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals to a 7-2 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Rosario struggles

The New York Mets were shut out by the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0, and leadoff hitter Amed Rosario had the worst night after he finished 0 for four at the plate.

Aaron Brooks gave up six runs on six hits in 2.2 innings for the Baltimore Orioles, who went on to lose 9-4 to the Texas Rangers.

Braves' double play

The Atlanta Braves turned around a 9-3 double play.

There was no doubt about a home run from Astros star Alex Bregman.

Saturday's results

New York Yankees 5-1 Boston Red Sox

Arizona Diamondbacks 2-0 Cincinnati Reds

Kansas City Royals 7-2 Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 Toronto Blue Jays

Texas Rangers 9-4 Baltimore Orioles

St Louis Cardinals 10-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Los Angeles Angels 8-7 Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros 2-1 Seattle Mariners

Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 Chicago Cubs

Minnesota Twins 5-3 Cleveland Indians

Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 New York Mets

Atlanta Braves 5-4 Washington Nationals

San Diego Padres 3-0 Colorado Rockies

Oakland Athletics 10-2 Detroit Tigers

San Francisco Giants 1-0 Los Angeles Dodgers

Indians at Twins

Cleveland are so close to making it over the hump in the American League (AL) wildcard race, but they dropped game two against AL Central-leading Minnesota on Saturday. The Indians will try to get one back in the series finale on Sunday and do so with Mike Clevinger (10-2, 2.71 ERA) starting on the mound.