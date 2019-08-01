Dodgers quiet at trade deadline, score five in ninth inning to top Rockies

While most other contenders were making a big trade or two at Wednesday's deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers were relatively quiet before trumping the Colorado Rockies 5-1.

The Dodgers struck a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek – who does not remind anyone of their top relief target Pittsburgh Pirates flamethrower Felipe Vazquez. And they acquired light-hitting utility infielder Jedd Gyorko from the St Louis Cardinals.

That is it. While many Dodgers fans were unhappy the team did not make a bigger acquisition, the Dodgers can make the case they are already set for the postseason, thank you very much. They entered the day with MLB's best record, and they added an exclamation point to that in their afternoon game against the Rockies.

The Dodgers broke open a scoreless tie at Coors Field with five runs in the ninth inning to win midweek. Dodgers catcher Will Smith had the big hit, a three-run homer off Wade Davis.

Hyun-jin Ryu pitched six scoreless frames for the Dodgers but got a no decision.

Sure, the Dodgers wanted Vazquez, but did not want to pay the Pirates' reported asking price of two of Los Angeles' top four prospects.

So, the Dodgers (71-39) will have to hope the players they already have can carry them to their first World Series title since 1988. There is some help on the way from the farm — Los Angeles re reportedly calling up their top pitching prospect Dustin May from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Friday at home against the San Diego Padres.

Berrios lifts Twins past Marlins

Jose Berrios pitched seven scoreless against the Miami Marlins, striking out 11 and giving up only two hits as the Minnesota Twins prevailed 7-4.

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez hit two home runs and drove in four to key a 10-4 victory over the Houston Astros.

Luis Castillo held the Pirates to one run and struck out seven in seven innings in the Cincinnati Reds' 4-1 win.

Garcia costly as Angels fall

Los Angeles Angels reliever Luis Garcia gave up a pair of homers and five runs in the eighth inning in a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Donaldson brings the rain

Josh Donaldson stuns Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle with this 10th-inning homer in the Atlanta Braves' 5-4 win.

Wednesday's results

Atlanta Braves 5-4 Washington Nationals

Cincinnati Reds 4-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 Kansas City Royals

New York Yankees 7-5 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 Colorado Rockies

Detroit Tigers 9-1 Los Angeles Angels

Cleveland Indians 10-4 Houston Astros

San Francisco Giants 5-1 Philadelphia Phillies

Tampa Bay Rays 8-5 Boston Red Sox

Minnesota Twins 7-4 Miami Marlins

Texas Rangers 9-7 Seattle Mariners

New York Mets 4-2 Chicago White Sox

Chicago Cubs 2-0 St Louis Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Oakland Athletics

Cubs at Cardinals

The National League Central seems headed for a down-to-the-wire finish between the Cubs, Cardinals and Brewers. Winning your games against divisional rivals is critical. The Cubs will send Jon Lester (9-6, 3.63 ERA) against Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.17 ERA).