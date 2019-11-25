Eagles QB Wentz not concerned about hand injury

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he is not worried about the hand issue sustained in a loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Wentz hurt his right hand as the Eagles were beaten 17-9 by the high-flying Seahawks in NFL action on Sunday.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson revealed Wentz's X-rays came back negative post-game.

While Wentz is set for further tests, the under-fire Eagles QB is not worried.

"I don't think so," Wentz replied when asked if there was anything to be concerned about. "But obviously we'll wait and see."

It was another rough outing for Wentz as the Eagles fell to 5-6 – losing further ground to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

Wentz finished 33 of 45 for 256 yards, a touchdown and four turnovers – two interceptions and two lost fumbles.

"I have to be better. I have to lead this football team better. I have to protect the football better. I can't put it on the ground the way we did," Wentz said.

"It starts with me. It starts with me and I'm frustrated. I know everyone's frustrated with this loss offensively."