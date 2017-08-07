Former Phillies All-Star Daulton dies aged 55

Philadelphia Phillies great Darren Daulton ? a three-time All-Star during his 14-year MLB career ? died on Sunday.

by Omnisport News 07 Aug 2017, 09:00 IST

Darren Daulton

Darren Daulton, who helped lead the Philadelphia Phillies to the MLB World Series in 1993, died at the age of 55 on Sunday.

Daulton – a three-time All-Star during his 14-year MLB career – was added to the Phillies Wall of Fame in 2010.

He was regarded as the heart and soul of the 1993 Phillies, who beat the Atlanta Braves in the National League Championship Series before falling to the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

The Phillies traded Daulton to Miami in 1997 and he was able to earn a World Series ring while contributing to the Marlins' championship run.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of 1993 NL Champion and Phillies Wall of Fame catcher Darren Daulton. pic.twitter.com/iPHB9Rn7vg — Phillies (@Phillies) August 7, 2017

"From the day that we drafted him until today, he constantly earned our respect and admiration as both a player and person," Phillies chairman David Montgomery said in a statement. "Darren was the face of our franchise in the early 1990's. Jim Fregosi asked so much of him as catcher, clean-up hitter and team leader. He responded to all three challenges.

"One of my toughest decisions as team president was to approve his trade to the Marlins in July of 1997. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Amanda, his parents, his brother and his four children. Dutch was truly 'one of a kind' and we will dearly miss him."

Daulton was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and had surgery to remove a pair of tumours related to glioblastoma. He was declared cancer-free in 2015, but the cancer returned earlier this year.

Versatile as an outfielder, first baseman and catcher, Daulton hit .245 over his career with 137 home runs and 588 RBIs. He led the NL with 109 RBIs in 1992, a season in which he had a slash line of .270/.385/.524 and hit a career-best 27 home runs.

He also drove in 105 runs in 1993 and was named the Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year in 1997, when he hit .263 with 14 homers and 63 RBIs during his split-season with the Phillies and Marlins.