Harper steals the show in Philadelphia, Indians trounce Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper hit a walk-off grand slam, while the Cleveland Indians trounced the New York Yankees in MLB on Thursday.

The Phillies defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-5 at Citizens Bank Park, though that only tells part of the story.

First, Philadelphia could not touch Chicago starter Yu Darvish as the righty went seven innings, struck out 10 and gave up no runs or walks. This game was firmly in the hands of the Cubs entering the ninth inning.

Philadelphia were down 5-1 going into the ninth, but the Phillies scored six runs in the final frame to win 7-5 with four of those coming on one swing of the bat from Harper.

On a 2-2 count with the bases loaded against Derek Holland, Harper took a fastball off the inside part of the plate and sent the ball soaring into the Pennsylvania night. Statcast said the ball went 413 feet.

"It's a huge win for us, a huge sweep right there," Harper said as the Phillies took all three games of the series from the Cubs. "That's a great Cubs team over there and for us to be able to sweep them and start this homestand off right is huge for us."

The Cubs came into this game already guaranteed a loss in the series, but just a reminder that Chicago are now 0-10-2 in their past 12 road series. They are also 23-38 on the road this season. That is one of the worst records in all of MLB. But fortunately for the Cubs, the St Louis Cardinals also lost, allowing Chicago to maintain a tie atop the National League (NL) Central.

In New York, the Indians demolished the Yankees 19-5 and did so with seven home runs. Even more impressive, though, every single Cleveland starter had at least two hits in the game. This was not the type of game the Yankees wanted, but it was one the Indians needed as they remain in an intense battle for the lead in the American League (AL) Central with the Minnesota Twins.

Alonso delivers for Mets

Amed Rosario (five hits), Pete Alonso (five hits) and Wilson Ramos (four hits) combined for 14 of the New York Mets' 23 base knocks in a 10-8 win over the Atlanta Braves. Alonso also had six RBIs.

Bad Broxton

Mariners outfielder Keon Broxton went 0-for-four with three strikeouts, but Seattle beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2.

Awesome Acuna

Ronald Acuna Jr. is more than just a good hitter.

Thursday's results

Seattle Mariners 7-2 Detroit Tigers

Miami Marlins 13-7 Los Angeles Dodgers

Cleveland Indians 19-5 New York Yankees

Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds 2-1 St Louis Cardinals

New York Mets 10-8 Atlanta Braves

Minnesota Twins 13-6 Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants 7-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Oakland Athletics 7-6 Houston Astros

Los Angeles Angels 8-7 Chicago White Sox

Brewers at Nationals

A pivotal series in the NL playoff race, the Brewers and Nationals are separated by 2.5 games, with the Nats in the top spot in the wildcard race and Milwaukee sitting one game out.