Indians starter Kluber throws shutout, strikes out seven in win over Angels

20   //    05 Aug 2018, 10:56 IST
Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber continued to build his Cy Young resume on Saturday.

The 32-year-old right hander threw a shutout on 98 pitches and struck out seven in the Cleveland Indians' 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Kluber surrendered just one walk and three hits in the game.

The game was scoreless through the first six innings, but Cleveland outfielder Leonys Martin broke the tie with a solo home run in the sixth and Michael Brantley followed with an RBI single two batters later. The Indians added another run in the seventh on a passed ball by Los Angeles catcher Francisco Arcia.

Kluber picked up the win and now holds a 14-6 record on the year. He lowered his ERA to 2.63.

The victory moved the Indians to 60-49 on the year while the Angels fell to 55-57.

 

GYORKO LEADS CARDINALS, WHEELER DOMINATES BRAVES

Jedd Gyorko tallied a pair of extra-base hits and three RBIs in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings and struck out nine in the New York Mets’ 3-0 victory against the Atlanta Braves.

 

JOSEPH, ANDERSON STRUGGLE

Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in his team’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Colorado Rockies starter Tyler Anderson pitched just three innings and allowed seven runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Colorado fell 8-4.

 

MARTE CRUSHES HOMER

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte crushed a home run over the left-center field fence against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona came out on top 9-3.

 

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 1-3 Texas Rangers
San Francisco Giants 3-9 Arizona Diamondbacks 
Los Angeles Angels 0-3 Cleveland Indians 
Atlanta Braves 0-3 New York Mets 
Cincinnati Reds 2-6 Washington Nationals 
Colorado Rockies 4-8 Milwaukee Brewers
Kansas City Royals 2-8 Minnesota Twins
New York Yankees 1-4 Boston Red Sox 

 

YANKEES AT RED SOX 

Boston Red Sox will go for a four-game sweep of New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday. The Red Sox pulled out a 15-7 win Thursday and followed with a pair of 4-1 victories. Masahiro Tanaka (9-2, 3.84 ERA) will start for the Yankees while David Price (11-6, 3.97) is set to take the mound for the Red Sox.

Kluber dominates Angels with three-hitter, Indians win 3-0
Foltynewicz throws shutout in Braves' win over Nationals
Indians ace Kluber becomes first in AL to seven wins
Harrison, Polanco power Pirates past Indians, Kluber 7-0
Cardinals starter Poncedeleon throws seven no-hit innings...
Indians' Kluber continues dominance of Tigers, AL Central
Encarnacion, Kluber lead Indians past Rangers 12-4
Verlander throws 5-hit shutout, Astros blank Angels 2-0
Ohtani hits 2 homers, goes 4 for 5, Angels top Indians 7-4
Alonso, Carrasco lead Indians to 16-3 win over Rangers
