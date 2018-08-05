Indians starter Kluber throws shutout, strikes out seven in win over Angels

Corey Kluber

Corey Kluber continued to build his Cy Young resume on Saturday.

The 32-year-old right hander threw a shutout on 98 pitches and struck out seven in the Cleveland Indians' 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Kluber surrendered just one walk and three hits in the game.

The game was scoreless through the first six innings, but Cleveland outfielder Leonys Martin broke the tie with a solo home run in the sixth and Michael Brantley followed with an RBI single two batters later. The Indians added another run in the seventh on a passed ball by Los Angeles catcher Francisco Arcia.

Kluber picked up the win and now holds a 14-6 record on the year. He lowered his ERA to 2.63.

The victory moved the Indians to 60-49 on the year while the Angels fell to 55-57.

GYORKO LEADS CARDINALS, WHEELER DOMINATES BRAVES

Jedd Gyorko tallied a pair of extra-base hits and three RBIs in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 8-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings and struck out nine in the New York Mets’ 3-0 victory against the Atlanta Braves.

JOSEPH, ANDERSON STRUGGLE

Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts in his team’s 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers.

Colorado Rockies starter Tyler Anderson pitched just three innings and allowed seven runs against the Milwaukee Brewers. Colorado fell 8-4.

MARTE CRUSHES HOMER

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte crushed a home run over the left-center field fence against the San Francisco Giants. Arizona came out on top 9-3.

Ketel Marte got all of this one, and then some. pic.twitter.com/xL1anC1eB2 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 5, 2018

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 1-3 Texas Rangers

San Francisco Giants 3-9 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 0-3 Cleveland Indians

Atlanta Braves 0-3 New York Mets

Cincinnati Reds 2-6 Washington Nationals

Colorado Rockies 4-8 Milwaukee Brewers

Kansas City Royals 2-8 Minnesota Twins

New York Yankees 1-4 Boston Red Sox

YANKEES AT RED SOX

Boston Red Sox will go for a four-game sweep of New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday. The Red Sox pulled out a 15-7 win Thursday and followed with a pair of 4-1 victories. Masahiro Tanaka (9-2, 3.84 ERA) will start for the Yankees while David Price (11-6, 3.97) is set to take the mound for the Red Sox.