×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kinsler, Padres finalise two-year deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    21 Dec 2018, 05:24 IST
Ian-Kinsler-10272018-usnews-getty-ftr
Ian Kinsler

Free agent Ian Kinsler swapped World Series champions the Boston Red Sox for the San Diego Padres. 

Kinsler signed a two-year deal with a club option for the 2021 season, the Padres announced on Thursday. 

The deal to bring the 36-year-old second baseman – a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner – to San Diego is reportedly worth $8million.

Kinsler immediately becomes the elder statesman on a youthful Padres team, but do not expect him to be starting at second base on a regular basis.

According to reports, Kinsler will see time at both second and third as the team eases Luis Urias into the starting role at second and prepares top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. to take over at shortstop. 

Kinsler began last season with the Los Angeles Angels and ended it in a World Series parade after joining the Red Sox in a July 30 trade.

He slashed .240/.301/.380 with 14 home runs in 128 games overall — the worst offensive season of his 13-year MLB career. 

Omnisport
NEWS
Bellinger cuts down Kinsler, making up for gaffe on bases
RELATED STORY
Coming off elbow surgery, Richards says he's joining Padres
RELATED STORY
Kinsler, Red Sox beat Braves 8-2 in matchup of leaders
RELATED STORY
Francisco Mejia homers twice, Padres beat Reds 6-2
RELATED STORY
Mitchell, Yates combine on 7-hitter, Padres top Giants 5-0
RELATED STORY
Votto hits slam, Reds get rain-shortened 7-2 win over Padres
RELATED STORY
Yankees finalise deal for McCutchen
RELATED STORY
LeMahieu homers, Gray stifles Padres in Rockies' 4-2 win
RELATED STORY
Jankowski homers in Padres' 3-2 win over Giants
RELATED STORY
Chirinos' 3 RBIs lead Rangers past Padres 6-3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us