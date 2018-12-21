Kinsler, Padres finalise two-year deal

Ian Kinsler

Free agent Ian Kinsler swapped World Series champions the Boston Red Sox for the San Diego Padres.

Kinsler signed a two-year deal with a club option for the 2021 season, the Padres announced on Thursday.

The deal to bring the 36-year-old second baseman – a four-time MLB All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner – to San Diego is reportedly worth $8million.

Kinsler immediately becomes the elder statesman on a youthful Padres team, but do not expect him to be starting at second base on a regular basis.

Official: The #Padres have signed INF Ian Kinsler to a two-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season https://t.co/d5cHBg7Nak pic.twitter.com/gqib0EJphJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) December 20, 2018

According to reports, Kinsler will see time at both second and third as the team eases Luis Urias into the starting role at second and prepares top prospect Fernando Tatis Jr. to take over at shortstop.

Kinsler began last season with the Los Angeles Angels and ended it in a World Series parade after joining the Red Sox in a July 30 trade.

He slashed .240/.301/.380 with 14 home runs in 128 games overall — the worst offensive season of his 13-year MLB career.