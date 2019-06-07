×
Patriots reveal latest Super Bowl rings

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jun 2019, 10:12 IST
Brady-Tom-USNews-060619-ftr-getty
Tom Brady

The New England Patriots revealed their latest Super Bowl rings on Thursday.

The ring is made out of 10-karat gold and features about 422 diamonds, which combine for 9.85 carats, according to the team.

The motto "still here" appears on the side and "we are all Patriots" is inscribed on the back.

New England's players, coaches, staff and executives received their rings during a private ceremony at the home of team owner Robert Kraft.

The Patriots topped the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII in February. Tom Brady threw for 262 yards and Sony Michel rushed for a touchdown in the win. It was the sixth championship in franchise history.

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in March. He finished his career with 521 regular season catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns.

Gronkowski is the Patriots' career leader in touchdowns and is tied for the second-most receiving scores in playoff history.

